In the summer of 2007, Ozzie Alonso slipped away from his teammates, walked nearly forty blocks to a highway, and bought a bus ticket. That moment, heavy with fear and propelled by hope, would change the course of his life forever. He was 21, a rising star in Cuba’s national soccer team, and he had no guarantee he’d ever see his family again. But what he did have was vision, courage, and love.

“At 21 years old, the weight of that realization was overwhelming,” Alonso told mitú. “Leaving behind my family, my culture, and everything familiar meant accepting that I might never see my parents or the island of Cuba again.”

Ozzie Alonso and the Risk That Changed Everything

Alonso’s defection during the 2007 Gold Cup wasn’t an impulsive decision. It was a plan forged over months, driven by his desire to play in Major League Soccer and to build a future where his talent and voice could thrive. He explained that it was love—for the game and for the woman who would become his wife—that pushed him forward. A stranger lent him a phone. An ex-girlfriend guided him to a bus terminal. The rest was history.

What began as a desperate flight for freedom became one of MLS’s most inspiring success stories. Alonso would go on to play 15 seasons in the league, amassing 349 regular-season appearances and leading the Seattle Sounders to their first MLS Cup.

Ozzie Alonso on Going from Newcomer to Legend

When Alonso first arrived in the U.S., he brought with him the weight of sacrifice and the fire of purpose. “I poured every ounce of myself into practice: waking up early, arriving first, and staying late,” he recalled.

His hard tackles, precise distribution, and leadership quickly earned him the respect of fans and teammates alike. “Every milestone—my first assist, my first start, my first captain’s armband—reinforced that sacrifice and determination would carry me forward,” he said.

Alonso’s tenure with the Seattle Sounders was historic. As the midfield anchor, he helped guide the team to 10 consecutive playoff appearances, a 2016 MLS Cup, and four U.S. Open Cup titles. He later brought his grit and leadership to Minnesota and Atlanta before retiring in 2023.

Image used with permission from Ozzie Alonso.

From Cuban National to MLS Analyst: Ozzie Alonso Finds a New Voice

“Every athlete has the dream to represent their country on the field, and I had the chance to do that with Cuba,” Alonso said. But when he defected, that chapter closed permanently. FIFA eligibility rules prevented him from ever suiting up for the U.S. national team, despite his citizenship and interest from then-coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

Now, Alonso’s voice carries through a different medium. As a Spanish-language analyst for MLS Season Pass, he brings tactical knowledge and emotional depth to the broadcast booth. “How can I channel the same fire I had on the field?” he asks. “How do I paint the picture so you feel every tactical shift, every moment of tension, every burst of joy?”

Ozzie Alonso Still Leads With Heart—Just in a New Role

Nicknamed “El Corazón” (The Heart), Alonso was known for his role as the emotional and strategic center of his teams. “The game would go through me,” he said. “I was the balance between the defense and the offense.”

That same clarity and dedication now shape his presence in the booth. With broadcasts streaming in over 100 countries via Apple TV, he sees this next chapter as a way to connect even more deeply with fans.

“One needs to always improve and continue onward,” he shared. “Learn from your mistakes and keep going. That has always been my goal in this country, both on and off the field.”

What Ozzie Alonso Wants Young Latino Players to Know

For Alonso, his story isn’t just about goals or trophies. It’s about identity, resilience, and the immigrant experience. “For young Latinos who come to this country, with immigrant backgrounds, the key is dedication, effort, consistency,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what people say. Always believe in yourself.”

His journey from Pinar del Río to national broadcasts is a roadmap for anyone daring to dream. “If you have a dream, fight for that dream,” Alonso said. “Always give it your best regardless of what people say. Always think of your future with determination and discipline.”