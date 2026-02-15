The NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us. As the players take the court in Los Angeles, a couple of them are representing our community. There aren’t a lot of Latinos in the NBA, so seeing some of our people showing their skills is a special treat. Three players are taking the court to represent the Latino community. Let’s take a moment to look at the Latino players at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is officially here

#NBAAllStarWeekend starts tonight with the Ruffles Celebrity game — 7:15p



Rising ⭐️’s (game 1) — 9pm (game 2) — 10pm pic.twitter.com/6RhzepPgaA — ⛹🏾‍♂️ (@1THWg) February 13, 2026

The top players from the NBA are taking over the court in Los Angeles. The NBA All-Star Weekend is a showcase of the best players in the league for a weekend of camaraderie and sportsmanship. The mid-season tournament is a chance for fans to see the best of the NBA. It is a weekend that basketball fans look forward to all year.

You can see the full schedule here.

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns

Throwback to when Devin Booker dropped 70 POINTS in Boston at 20 years old😳pic.twitter.com/yo91VxpFD9 — NBA Clutch Performances (@NBAClutchReels) February 13, 2026

Devin Booker is representing the Phoenix Suns at the NBA All-Star Weekend. Booker has developed a dedicated fanbase of Latinos in Phoenix who have been with him on his journey to discovering his roots. He always knew he was Mexican, but he didn’t surround himself with his culture until he moved to Phoenix. Booker grew up in Michigan and Mississippi and didn’t have a big connection to his heritage outside of the maternal side of his family.

Over the years, Latino fans have embraced his presence on the Phoenix Suns. His public journey to embrace his Mexican roots has endeared him to fans.

Karl-Anthony Towns – New York Knicks

Karl Anthony Towns has to be the zestiest player the nba… 😭😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/LZqY25LroS — brickshotstwice (@brickshotsl) February 7, 2026

Karl-Anthony Towns is representing the New York Knicks during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The Dominican-American player has played basketball since he was young and earned a spot on the Dominican Republic national team at 16. Since then, he has been a professional basketball player, rising through the ranks and breaking into the NBA playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was named Rookie of the Year for the 2015-2016 season.

In 2022, he was sidelined due to an injury and took two months to heal. Since then, he has continued to be an unstoppable force on the court.

Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

REPORT: Donovan Mitchell wasn’t talking about James Harden when he asked for “James” — he was referring to LeBron James.



(Via @ChrisBHayne) pic.twitter.com/sxWOiEl18g — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) February 5, 2026

Donovan Mitchell is currently playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was first drafted into the NBA by the Utah Jazz and played for the team from 2017 to 2022. Mitchell is a seven-time NBA All-Star and a player who has consistently been a top-performing player. He made a record 71 points in one game for the Cavaliers. This year, he was named to the All-NBA First Team. He led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.