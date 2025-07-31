Several Latin American musical artists are facing visa troubles from the United States government. Some have been forced to cancel or postpone shows and tours. The latest artist to lose their visa to perform in the U.S. is Regional Mexican artist Natanael Cano. Cano joins a growing list of Latin American artists facing visa revocations from the U.S. government. The Trump administration is cracking down on visas for artists, and here are some artists facing issues.

Natanael Cano

Natanael Cano’s visa to enter the U.S. was under review for the third time recently. It was during this review that U.S. authorities claimed it was fraudulently acquired. The visa that Cano was using was a R-1 visa, which is reserved for people employed by religious organizations. According to Daily Mail, U.S. authorities claim that the misleading information on the visa application warranted the visa revocation. During the recent renewal process, authorities determined that Cano was not a religious singer. Additionally. he was making a profit from his shows in the U.S., which violated the R-1 visa.

Grupo Firme

Grupo Firme en negociaciones para por fin tener una fecha en Bogotá y sería a fin de año si se logra cerrar.🏟️



La banda no quiere dejarnos con el beneficio de la duda y quiere visitar a Colombia este año 🇨🇴



Ahorren dinero. 💰 pic.twitter.com/clI63L68a4 — Migue 🦦🏟️ (@Miguel_G_1_1) July 22, 2025

Earlier this summer, the Trump administration suspended Grupo Firme’s visa to enter the U.S. The band was forced to cancel their appearance at the La Onda Festival in Napa Valley, California. The Mexican group is under investigation by the U.S. government because of their narcocorridos. Since President Donald Trump’s election, the federal government has been investigating multiple Mexican musicians connected to the controversial musical genre. Mexican authorities are also cracking down on the performance of narcocorridos. According to Texas Public Radio, U.S. authorities are cracking down on musical acts that promote organized crime, even indirectly.

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Podrán pasar años, pero “Te lo estoy afirmando” que las canciones de Julión Álvarez nunca pasarán de moda. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Q5Wzz2mEgx July 24, 2025

Julión Álvarez is no stranger to being banned from entering the U.S. In 2017, the singer was included in a list of Mexican musical acts banned from entry to the U.S. The government was investigating the singer for his connection to a Mexican drug trafficker. His privileges to get a visa for the U.S. were reinstated in 2022. However, earlier this summer, his visa was once again revoked. The State Department has not shared information on why the visa was revoked. The singer was forced to cancel a sold-out show in Texas after the stage was already built.

Luis R Conriquez

Luis R Conriquez expresándose de una muy buena forma sobre Peso Pluma. pic.twitter.com/168SYt4NdS — Peso Pluma (@PesoPlumaData) May 19, 2025

Luis R Conriquez is another artist who lost his visa to enter the U.S. because of his narcocorridos. He claims that it is under review. The subgenre has been accused of romanticizing and uplifting cartel culture and organized crime. The songs have faced backlash as Mexican authorities work to limit artists performing the genre. The subgenre is accused of celebrating the violence that has gripped the nation.

Tito Double P

El increíble cambio físico de Tito Double P pic.twitter.com/U0kurt9ouC — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) June 27, 2025

It is reported that Tito Double P lost his work visa and had to leave the country. The artist has not publicly addressed the visa cancellation, but it was reported by entertainment journalists when it happened. According to Noroeste, it was reported that he was expelled. No official reason has been shared about why. Tito Double P’s career was making major moves onto the international stage when his visa was reportedly revoked.

The list of artists facing visa difficulties with the U.S. continues to grow, it seems. Artists have experienced reasons ranging from controversial content to incomplete information to misleading information.