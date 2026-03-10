Few Hollywood couples are as perfectly matched as Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Not only are they both devastatingly beautiful people, but they seem to understand what makes their relationship work. They are considered one of the most private couples in Hollywood, and that privacy has given them the relationship they want. Over the years, the two have shared advice on how they make their relationship work. Here are some of the best pieces of advice from Gosling and Mendes for anyone building a relationship.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes like to keep things private

❤️ Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes make their first official public appearance in over 10 years! pic.twitter.com/r53JyZ3oNC — TMZ (@TMZ) March 6, 2026

The two recently made their first public appearance together in a decade on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” It was a moment that fans have been wanting since the two have always kept their home life separate from their public life. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes credit the longevity of their relationship to keeping their lives private.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” Mendes wrote to a fan on Instagram. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

As public figures, the two understand the importance of protecting their privacy while living in the public eye. It’s good advice. Not everyone needs to be cued into the ins and outs of your relationship. Some things should stay private to keep a level of intimacy that no one should be privy to in your life.

Leaning on each other keeps the relationship strong

Eva Mendes says she quit acting to raise her kids with Ryan Gosling.



“It was like a non-verbal agreement. Ryan’s gonna work, and I’m gonna work here.”



pic.twitter.com/opizM4DuPj — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) March 5, 2026

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are major celebrities, and that comes with demanding schedules. Like any good relationship, the two learned to lean on each other to make things work. Rarely can one person in a relationship carry the full load. There are always ups and downs in relationships, and people have their own personal ups and downs. So, being able to rely on your partner is one of the best parts of finding your forever person.

“I just lean on Eva,” Rosling told GQ in 2023 about parenting with Mendes. “She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”

Reject those gender stereotypes for a healthier relationship

🔎 CURIOSIDADE | Ryan Gosling e Eva Mendes se conheceram em 2011 durante as filmagens de 'O Lugar Onde Tudo Termina', onde interpretaram um casal.



O relacionamento deles começou logo após o término das filmagens e eles estão juntos desde então.



Gosling mencionou que, durante as… pic.twitter.com/uQm7SvflOP — Cinema CLT 👷🏻 (@cinemaclt) February 15, 2026

If there is anything that modern dating has taught us is that gender stereotypes don’t make strong relationships. This is something that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have leaned on throughout their relationship. At the beginning, the two bonded over their love of cleaning. Growing up Cuban, Mendes understands all too well the early Saturday morning cleaning ritual with music. She grew up loving cleanliness, and when she met Gosling, she learned that he loved it too.

“He would come over. He just loved it,” Mendes said about Gosling’s love for cleaning and when they first started dating. “When my family was around, we would literally take over the kitchen. It had to be clean. It was a bonding experience.”

Support each other as they grow in their careers

Eva Mendes shared a rare behind-the-scenes photo with the love of her life, Ryan Gosling, after he and Jimmy Fallon surprised her with a marching band on The Tonight Show for her 52nd birthday. “What a beautiful memory,” Eva wrote, joking to her partner of 14 years, “I’ll get you… pic.twitter.com/TiOJtCnCpa — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) March 8, 2026

Being there for your partner is one of the most important things you can do for your relationship. Everyone was a single person with dreams and goals before they met the love of their life. Getting into a relationship doesn’t end that drive; it should enhance it. It can be tough to really pursue your dreams without a support system, and a relationship is meant to add to that. That is something that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have used as a cornerstone of their relationship.

This was on full display when Gosling got nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Barbie.”

“So proud of my man,” Mendes wrote on social media in January 2024. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”