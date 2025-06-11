After a decade in the music industry, Feid is no longer worried about hits. As he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he’s focused on reconnecting with the fans who were there from the beginning. “I think at this point of my career, I feel so free, man,” Feid said. “I want to do these kinds of things for all the people who’ve been supporting me since the beginning… just doing your thing, doing the music that you want to put out.”

With his new album Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado, released on June 9 via Universal Music Latino, the Colombian artist proves that freedom doesn’t mean letting go of quality. If anything, it’s made him sharper. Feid’s new project doesn’t follow a formula—it reshapes one.

Why Sagrado Feels Like Feid’s Real Debut

Despite being ten years into the game, Feid says this album made him feel brand new. “For me, this album especially, feels like I’m a new artist,” he told Lowe. “With this one especially, it was so different… I created this one especially for fans.”

The album leans less on bangers and more on emotional clarity. Feid blends reggaeton, hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats with his signature paisa slang, flipping the genre’s nostalgic codes into something progressive and deeply Colombian.

Opening track “Caferxxo” features Afro-Colombian artist Nidia Góngora, anchoring the record in a different part of the country—the Pacific coast. Meanwhile, on “I Mixx U,” Feid hits a creative breakthrough: “My brain was open and I started flowing so easy to the words,” he told Apple Music. That single became the foundation for the album’s sonic direction.

Feid’s Creative Process: Speed, Focus, and Flow

Feid’s process isn’t slow and sacred—it’s rapid-fire. “I’m super-fast to work. I don’t want to get stuck,” he said. He described recording two to three songs a day once he found the right vibe.

But it took trial and error. Before landing on the sound that clicked, Feid made three beats daily and tried to record at least one. “I didn’t like anything,” he admitted. Until he found “I MIXX U.” That’s when everything shifted.

Talking with creatives beyond music—CEOs, artists, thinkers—also helped him reflect on his process. “They let me know that everybody has his own way to do things… It’s just the way that I really interpreted the sounds of the music.”

Feid’s “Keloide” Is a Scar That Still Hurts

On “Keloide,” one of the standout tracks, Feid explores emotional pain that grows instead of fading. As Los40 explained, the title refers to a type of scar that expands over time—a metaphor for regret and unresolved heartbreak.

The lyrics are messy and human. He admits he told his partner to leave (“Te mandé pa’ la mierda”) only to come back later, haunted by old wounds: “Las cicatrices quedaron, pero las volvi a sentir.”

Even in English, the rawness translates:

“Baby, I told you to f*** off and look—I’m the one who came back. The scars were there, and I felt them again.”

It’s this balance of bravado and vulnerability that defines Sagrado. The lyrics hit like late-night texts you regret and can’t stop re-reading.

Feid Is Rooted in Colombia, But Thinking Way Bigger

Feid’s hometown of Medellín has become a reggaeton capital thanks to artists like Karol G, Maluma, and J Balvin. Feid was quietly part of that rise, co-writing Balvin’s hit “Ginza” and most of his 2016 album Energía.

But with Sagrado, Feid steps fully into his own lane. As NME’s Lucas Villa writes, this album is a spiritual successor to Ferxxo Vol 1: M.O.R, where Feid first combined reggaeton with Medellín slang and swagger. Now, he’s expanding that vision with sonic experimentation and lyrical depth.

Even when Feid plays with nostalgia—like on the DJ Playero-inspired “No Me Dejo Xximbiar”—he’s clearly building something future-facing.

With Sagrado, Feid Is Past the Peak—And Still Climbing

Feid knows what works. But he’s not afraid to throw it out and start fresh. That’s what makes Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado so bold. It’s not just another hit-chasing reggaeton record. It’s personal. Experimental. Scarred.

“I feel grateful that this thing came out finally,” he told Apple Music. Same here.