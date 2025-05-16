Colombian pop trio and Latin GRAMMY-nominated band TIMØ is taking us on a nostalgic ride with the release of their latest single, “KARMA.” Infused with the energy of the early 2000s in sound and visuals, the rising band is premiering the music video exclusively with CREMA and has shared some insights into the new music video.

From Bogotá to Mexico: How “KARMA” Was Born

The song was born from a simple piano progression and a melody that Alejo had floating in his head, but it wasn’t until a creative trip to Mexico that it came to life. The trio recorded “KARMA” at El Desierto Studio, which was the first time they worked in a professional studio, compared to their usual sessions in their home setup in Bogotá.

“Almost everything you hear in ‘KARMA’ was recorded the same day we wrote it, which gave it that organic, vintage sound. That sound—using real instruments and live recordings—captivated us,” Alejandro Ochoa tells CREMA.

Image courtesy of TIMØ.

A 12-String Guitar Changed Everything For TIMØ

One of the highlights of the music video and song is the 12-string guitar, which the group discovered at El Desierto. This instrument is key to shaping the sound of both “KARMA” and their next project.

“It’s the kind of guitar that was very popular in the 2000s, and we wanted to bring back that nostalgic sound that left such a mark on us. Also, depending on how it’s played, it can bring a very Latin feel to the music, which fits perfectly with our identity,” says Andrés Vásquez.

TIMØ also drew inspiration from iconic Latin rock and pop acts, drawing from the sounds of Juanes, Fito Páez, and Maná. To celebrate the era, the band even recreated throwback-style pictures of their favorite artists on Instagram.

Vintage Throwback, TIMØ Style

The visuals of “KARMA” consist of a black-and-white, studio-set performance of the band, which showcases the vintage aesthetics directed by Hugo Rubiano, longtime TIMØ music video director.

“Hugo listens to us a lot, and we also deeply value his ideas. That connection makes working with him really special,” says Felipe Galat. “I particularly liked this video because I feel it perfectly represents not only the essence of the song but also the direction our next album is taking, which is inspired by 2000s artists we grew up with.” He adds that the music video also took cues from Alejandro Sanz’s “Corazón Partío,” which showcases the 2000s era.

Image courtesy of TIMØ.

This Throwback Sound Is Here to Stay

With their next album coming soon, TIMØ is just getting started—and “KARMA” is only a sneak peek of what’s to come with the 2000s theme.

“Both this song and the entire new album are heavily influenced by that era, and that’s why we envisioned the video that way too—100% inspired by the clips we used to watch from the artists we admired,” Felipe shares. “We wanted both the visuals and the sound to convey that nostalgia, and we believe we achieved it.”