After announcing his retirement, Daddy Yankee told the world he was done with music. His farewell tour, “La Meta,” ended in late 2023 with a packed Coliseo in San Juan, where he shocked fans by devoting his life to Jesus Christ. But today, on July 10, 2025, the artist is back, and he’s not picking up where he left off.

His new single, Sonríele, is not about fame, beats, or chart domination. In fact, it isn’t even about reggaetón. It’s a powerful merengue with a message. And that message is simple: smile, give thanks, and keep going.

Daddy Yankee’s comeback is rooted in gratitude and a new trend in the industry

According to a press release from HYBE Latin America, Sonríele marks a new era for Daddy Yankee, one that feels more grounded and personal. The song, released under the label that also manages BTS and Seventeen, urges fans to hold onto their joy even when life gets tough.

“This isn’t about a comeback. It’s about connection,” says Daddy Yankee in the statement. “Life’s not perfect, but we have to smile through it. This song was born from what we live with every day. It’s my way of telling people not to give up, to appreciate the little things, and never let anyone take their joy away.”

The artist also returned to one of the most meaningful places in his life to shoot the music video: Bushwick, New York. That’s where he lived more than 25 years ago, long before becoming the global King of Reggaeton. Reconnecting with the streets that shaped him was emotional, according to the release.

He did so while also returning to the roots of Latin music: Merengue, a genre from the Dominican Republic that has given us icons like Juan Luis Guerra and Wilfrido Vargas. This way, Daddy Yankee joins artists like Bad Bunny and Raw Alejandro in bringing back the classics.

Anthony Ramos joins the return of DY in the official trailer

In the lead-up to the single’s release, the official trailer for Sonríele dropped with a surprise appearance by actor Anthony Ramos. Known for In the Heights and Transformers, Ramos helps set the emotional tone of the project, which is less about stardom and more about legacy.

HYBE Latin America describes Sonríele as a “powerful act” of joy in a world that too often forgets how to smile. The track isn’t trying to recreate past hits like “Gasolina” or “Dura.” Instead, DY is writing from a place of clarity and purpose; a continuation of the values he first shared when he stepped away from the spotlight.

Why Daddy Yankee left music in the first place

In December 2023, we reported on DY’s final concert in Puerto Rico and the speech that shook fans worldwide. At the end of his performance, he told the crowd: “I traveled across the world for many years, and won many awards, applause, and praise. But I felt an emptiness for a long time.”

According to his speech, that feeling didn’t go away with success. “Sometimes I looked like I was very happy, but something was missing to make me feel complete.” What changed? He said he found peace through his Christian faith.

“Someone was able to fill that emptiness that I felt for a long time,” DY told fans. “I could understand that I was someone to everyone, but I wasn’t anybody without [Jesus Christ].”

During the same concert, DY explained that he planned to utilize his massive platform, including his music, social media, and 48.9 million Instagram followers, to promote his faith.

“All the tools that I have in my power, like my music, my social media, the [music] platforms, my microphone, everything that Jesus Christ gave me,” he said. “Is now for [God’s] kingdom.”

He also encouraged his fans to look beyond celebrity: “Don’t follow any man… follow Jesus Christ.”

The response online was huge. As we previously reported, the video of his speech garnered over 41 million views and tens of thousands of comments, mostly in support of his decision. “My respects for doing what you just did,” one person wrote. Another added, “Faith and humility on one stage.”

What Sonríele means for Daddy Yankee’s next chapter

While some might call Sonríele a comeback, Daddy Yankee sees it as something else entirely. This moment is about “community, gratitude, and staying true to who you are,” according to the press release.

And amid ongoing public legal battles, including his $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife and her sister for alleged financial mismanagement, DY’s focus appears to be on healing and hope.