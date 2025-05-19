The new docuseries “Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose” is coming to HBO Max soon. The show dives into the magic, and drama, around Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Gómez Bolaños, also known as Chespirito, created “El Chavo del Ocho” and “El Chapulin Colorado.” The internet is torn on the upcoming show with a noticeable rift between Mexico and the rest of Latin America. There is a lot of excitement and a lot of “nope” on social media as the trailer circulates.

The story of a genius who changed the world with his imagination.



Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose premieres June 5 on Max.

HBO Max’s new docuseries will dive into the life of the controversial and successful entertainer behind two beloved shows. Tapping into his childhood and rise to fame, “Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose” paints a picture of Robert Gómez Bolaños.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the docuseries follows the “legendary figure in entertainment who left an indelible mark on popular culture across Ibero-America and beyond.” The show is a deep dive into the life of the man behind the classic shows. Like many entertainers, Gómez Bolaños made sacrifices to pursue his creative career.

There are moments in the trailer of extreme joy. We witness the ideas flow from Gómez Bolaños’s brain through his fingers and onto the page of his typewriter. We see the cast of “El Chavo del Ocho” materializing behind him as he types. There are also heartbreaking moments when the strain on his relationship is apparent. We also get a taste of the tenacity that Chespirito displayed when he tried to break into the entertainment world.

The internet is divided on the entertainment icon

México Sudamericanos

Chespirito is a controversial figure in Mexico and those controversies have followed him into death. The most damaging controversy was when Chespirito took the cast of “El Chavo del Ocho” on a tour throughout Latin America making stops in countries under the yoke of dictatorship.

In 1978, Chespirito traveled to Santiago, Chile while still under the control of Augusto Pinochet Ugarte. During the trip, Chespirito stopped at the Chilean National Stadium. The stadium holds a dark history. Five years before Chespirito’s appearance, the stadium stood as a symbol of human rights suppression. Thousands of people were imprisoned, tortured, and killed in the stadium after the dictator and his supporters overthrew the Chilean government.

Chespirito’s tour through Latin America at the time was a negative to many fans.

Que padre, solo no le pregunten a Chespirito que estaba haciendo durante la dictadura chilena o argentina…



Tampoco le pregunten qué dictador latinoamericano era su amigo



Tampoco investiguen antes de su presentación en el Estadio de Chile a que cantautor asesinaron ahí

People on social media are making sure that people do not forget this part of Chespirito’s legacy. The overall sentiment of the time, and something that lingers, is the uncomfortable feeling of the tour celebrating the show in countries with dictatorships.

The show hasn’t been released yet but people are already asking if the docuseries will touch on the controversies. Chespirito died in 2014 and Mexico honored the entertainer who brought new visibility to Mexico through his art.

“Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose” premieres on HBO Max on June 5, 2025, with a new episode dropping every week. The show is an eight-episode run.