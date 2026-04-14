The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced a sprawling Class of 2026 on Monday night. And it’s one that intends to project breadth, legitimacy, and a modern understanding of influence. In the performer category, the institution welcomed Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. Its Early Influence honorees were Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons. Similarly, it recognizes Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin for Musical Excellence. And Ed Sullivan received the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The ceremony is scheduled for November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will later air on ABC and Disney+ in December.

That is the official story: a wide, inclusive canon.

According to NPR, the Rock Hall has increasingly expanded its understanding of what counts as a rock icon. Meanwhile, the Hall itself continues to describe rock and roll as a spirit born from the collision of rhythm and blues, country, and gospel, something inclusive and ever-changing. That categorization has become the argument the institution now needs to defend a canon that has outgrown the old guitar-band orthodoxy but still wants to preserve the prestige of the word “rock.”

For Latino audiences, however, the center of gravity in this year’s class is not Phil Collins’s gated snare, Oasis’s reunion-era afterglow, Sade’s immaculate cool, or even Wu-Tang’s overdue institutional blessing. It is Celia Cruz. And the reason her induction means so much is not merely because we absolutely love her. Nor is it because she is long overdue, though both are true. It is because it exposes, with unusual clarity, the strange math by which the Hall has chosen to absorb Latin music into its story.

Celia Cruz becomes the first primarily Spanish-language artist inducted into the Rock Hall.

That alone is historic. But it is also revealing. Salsa, after all, is not rock in the narrow sense. Cruz enters not through the Performer category but through Early Influence. That is the Hall’s designated space for artists whose music and performance style directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock and roll and other music that impacted culture. In other words, the institution is finally acknowledging that the story of American popular music cannot be told honestly without her. Yet, it still places her at a slight angle to its core mythology.

Now, if the Hall were merely rewarding commercial success, the conversation would look very different. According to The Latin Times, Shakira was on the official 2026 ballot. Her nomination generated excitement precisely because she represented one of the few global Latin pop stars ever seriously considered by the institution. However, she did not make the final class. So on the very same night the Hall finally made room for Celia Cruz, it left out one of the most commercially powerful and culturally visible living Latinas in music. That contrast assumes that progress is here, unmistakably. But so is the limit of that progress.

To understand why Celia Cruz’s arrival in the Hall feels larger than one more overdue accolade, it helps to look at the institution’s actual history with Latinos.

The list is startlingly short. Santana became the first Latino act inducted in 1998. Ritchie Valens followed in 2001. Linda Ronstadt entered in 2014. Joan Baez in 2016. Rage Against the Machine, with Zack de la Rocha, came in 2023. That is not a robust precedent. It is a sparse and revealing timeline. Especially when placed against the actual scale of Latino influence on twentieth-century American music. Even recent nomination history underscores the point. Maná was the first Spanish-language band ever nominated for the Rock Hall, an extraordinary detail that speaks as much to the institution’s blind spots as to the band’s significance.

Celia Cruz makes that problem impossible to dodge because her case is so overwhelming.

The Rock Hall’s own biography for her is unusually emphatic. It credits her with pioneering Latin pop for the twentieth century and beyond. It does so through her contributions to Afro-Cuban guaracha and through the creation and popularization of salsa. The institution describes her as a voice of love and freedom after the Cuban Revolution and during the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. It notes that she sold more than thirty million records worldwide. It also names “Quimbara,” “La Vida es un Carnaval,” and “La Negra Tiene Tumbao” among the staples that secured her reign as the undisputed Queen of Salsa.

Her life story only reinforces that scale.

Born Celia Caridad Cruz Alfonso in Havana, one of fourteen children, she found her voice singing lullabies to her younger siblings. She began performing at cabarets as a teenager, even though a musical career was strongly discouraged in her community. She kept going anyway, entered radio contests, and eventually joined Sonora Matancera, where she remained its lead singer for 15 years.

After Castro seized power in 1959, she immigrated to the United States and rebuilt her career in exile. In 1966, she was chosen by Tito Puente to sing with his orchestra and recorded four albums with him. Her true commercial breakthrough came later, through her collaboration with Johnny Pacheco at Fania Records.

The 1974 album Celia & Johnny, and especially “Quimbara,” carried her into the mainstream. It also laid the foundation for nearly three decades of increasingly expansive releases and tours. By the time she died in 2003, and even more so after, her legacy had already exceeded genre. She had won three Grammys, four Latin Grammys, the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and institutional recognition from the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame, the International Latin Music Hall of Fame, and the Smithsonian, whose 2005 exhibit honored her through the title ¡Azúcar!

The deeper question, then, is why it took this long, especially if the Hall now wants to describe rock and roll as an inclusive spirit rather than a fixed sound.

The answer lies in the long, poorly narrated history of salsa itself. Too often, salsa is treated in mainstream music discourse as an ethnic genre adjacent to the real action of American music, a vibrant side room, a dance floor soundtrack, a Latin market category. The historical record tells a very different story.

Salsa emerged from a dense, transnational musical conversation that runs through Cuba, Mexico, New York, Puerto Rico, and the wider Latino diaspora. In the 1930s and 1940s, many of its crucial musical components were already present in Cuban son montuno, especially in the work of Arsenio Rodríguez, Conjunto Chappottín, and Roberto Faz. Eddie Palmieri said it best: “When you talk about our music, you talk about before, or after, Arsenio. Lilí Martínez was my mentor.”

Songs first cut in that earlier period, including “Fuego en el 23,” “El Divorcio,” “Hacheros pa’ un palo,” “Bruca maniguá,” “No me llores,” and “El reloj de Pastora,” would later be covered by salsa groups such as Sonora Ponceña and Johnny Pacheco. In other words, salsa did not appear from nowhere in 1970s New York with a flashy new label. It was built on an older Afro-Cuban foundation that musicians themselves understood as both lineage and their own legacy.

At the same time, Cuban music was mutating in other directions.

Mambo was developed by Cachao, Beny Moré, and Dámaso Pérez Prado, with Moré and Pérez Prado eventually moving to Mexico City, where the music was performed by Mexican big-band wind orchestras. This reminds us that Latin music’s twentieth-century modernity was never sealed within a single national frame. It moved and adapted. It crossed borders and changed shape in dialogue with local musicians and urban scenes.

By the 1950s, New York had become one of the key laboratories in that process. The Palladium Ballroom, the epicenter of mambo in the city, hosted musicians such as Pérez Prado, Chano Pozo, Mongo Santamaría, Machito, and Tito Puente. Ethnomusicologist Ed Morales has argued that the interaction of Afro-Cuban music and jazz in New York was crucial to the innovation of both. Mario Bauzá and Chano Pozo did not operate in a cultural annex. They worked alongside figures like Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dizzy Gillespie.

As Morales put it, the interconnection between North American jazz and Afro-Cuban music was taken for granted. That phrase is doing important work. It means the people inside the music understood the exchange as foundational, even if later institutional histories preferred to separate “American” music from the Latin currents coursing through it.

By the early 1960s, charanga bands in New York, led by musicians such as Johnny Pacheco, Charlie Palmieri, Mongo Santamaría, and Ray Barretto, were creating another bridge between Cuban forms and the city’s increasingly hybrid Latin scene.

Arsenio Rodríguez himself spent time in New York beginning in 1952.

His success there was limited at first because the city was still deep in its mambo obsession, but his guajeos, together with the piano tumbaos of Lilí Martínez, the trumpet lines of Félix Chappottín, and the lead-vocal phrasing of Roberto Faz, would later become central to his success. The closure of the Palladium in 1966 after it lost its liquor license marked more than the end of a venue. It helped clear space for new hybrids. Boogaloo, jala-jala, and shing-a-ling briefly surged.

Tito Puente famously disliked boogaloo, once saying, “It stunk. I recorded it to keep up with the times.” Yet even that transitional phase mattered. “Bang Bang” by the Joe Cuba Sextet and “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez became landmarks in a moment when Latino musicians in New York were negotiating youth culture, Black popular music, dance-floor immediacy, and the commercial demands of crossover.

Then came Fania.

And with it, a decisive shift from scene to institution. In the late 1960s, Johnny Pacheco and Jerry Masucci founded Fania Records and gathered the musicians who would become synonymous with the salsa movement: Willie Colón, Celia Cruz, Larry Harlow, Ray Barretto, Héctor Lavoe, and Ismael Miranda. Fania’s first album, Cañonazo, released in 1964, was criticized because ten of its eleven tracks were covers of previously recorded Cuban songs.

But that criticism now reads differently. It inadvertently proves the point.

Salsa’s supposedly new era was rooted in older Cuban templates. Pacheco’s genius and Masucci’s commercial instinct lay in reorganizing those foundations into a branded pan-Latin sound. By 1968, Pacheco had assembled the Fania All-Stars with Louie Ramírez, Bobby Valentín, and Larry Harlow. Meanwhile, Sonora Ponceña was recording albums named after Arsenio Rodríguez songs.

The 1970s pushed that process further and also made it more ideologically charged.

In Havana, Cuban son was modernized into songo through Los Van Van, Juan Formell, and Changuito, incorporating rumba, funk, and rock into a new rhythmic and harmonic language. Kevin Moore has written that Songo introduced harmonies “never before heard in Cuban music,” clearly borrowed from North American pop and shattering older formulaic limitations. Irakere fused bebop and funk with batá drums and Afro-Cuban folkloric materials. Orquesta Ritmo Oriental and Elio Revé were also transforming the landscape.

Meanwhile, in New York, the term salsa came into use as a commercial umbrella for multiple forms of Latin dance music.

Yet many musicians insisted the term eventually took on a reality larger than marketing. Christopher Washburne describes salsa as becoming an authentic pan-Latin American cultural identity, tied to what Félix Padilla called a “Latinizing” process. Fania’s strategy was economic, yes. It wanted a homogenized product that Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Dominicans, Venezuelans, and Spanish-speaking communities in the United States could all recognize and buy. But that strategy also helped generate something real: a transnational Latin public, one that saw itself reflected in this sound even when its local histories differed.

This is precisely why Celia Cruz’s induction matters so much to the larger history of American music.

Salsa was not a colorful side genre politely influencing the mainstream from afar. It was one of the principal ways Latino urban modernity announced itself in the United States. In 1971, the Fania All-Stars sold out Yankee Stadium. By the early 1970s, the center of the music had moved to Manhattan and the Cheetah, where Ralph Mercado introduced future Puerto Rican salsa stars to large and diverse Latino audiences.

The New York scene also contained bands that rarely get folded into simplified Hall-of-Fame narratives: Ángel Canales, Andy Harlow, Chino Rodríguez y su Consagración, Wayne Gorbea, Ernie Agusto y la Conspiración, Orchestra Ray Jay, Orchestra Fuego, Orchestra Cimarron.

Roger Dawson’s Sunday Salsa Show on WRVR FM became one of the highest-rated radio programs in the New York market. He had an audience of more than a quarter of a million listeners every Sunday, even though the city still lacked a commercial Hispanic FM station despite having more than two million Hispanic residents. His “Salsa Meets Jazz” concerts at the Village Gate placed figures like Dexter Gordon alongside the Machito band and brought jazz audiences into intimate contact with salsa improvisation and orchestration.

And still, the Hall’s relationship to all of that has been piecemeal.

It is not hard to see why. Salsa troubles the institution’s old categories. It is rooted in older Cuban forms yet became legible as a pan-Latin identity in New York. Salsa draws on jazz but remains distinct from it. It can absorb bomba, plena, R&B, and even rock and funk gestures without surrendering its Cuban structural core. Izzy Sanabria’s observation that “the youth rejected the music of our parents from Puerto Rico and continued developing Cuban son” cuts to the heart of it.

Salsa was at once inheritance and invention, diaspora and discipline, modern and traditional. Eddie Palmieri and Manny Oquendo pushed that elasticity further. They incorporated jazz more adventurously than many Fania productions. At the same time, musicians like Andy González openly connected their improvisational ambitions to those of Miles Davis. The point is not that salsa can be made respectable by proximity to Anglo jazz or pop. The point is that American music itself has never respected the boundaries that later institutions tried to impose on it.

Seen in that light, the Rock Hall’s Class of 2026 reads as both expansive and strangely conservative.

It can honor Fela Kuti as the first African pop star in its ranks. Maybe canonize Queen Latifah and MC Lyte for transforming rap’s gender politics. It can finally recognize Gram Parsons’s role in melding folk, Southern twang, and rock and roll. And it can salute Linda Creed’s Philadelphia soul songwriting. Hell, it can even reward Ed Sullivan’s mass-media gatekeeping power.

It can take all of those moves and call them rock and roll.

And yet the road Latin artists have had to travel to receive even intermittent recognition remains embarrassingly narrow. The Hall has slowly learned how to admit that rock was never just rock. What it still struggles with is admitting how thoroughly Latin artists helped make the modern American sound that “rock and roll” now wants to stand in for.