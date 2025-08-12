“Camp Rock” is an iconic film that we are still talking about to this day. Seeing Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas on screen as youths just imprinted on us. So, seeing Lovato join Jonas on the Jonas20 tour’s opening night to sing two songs from the “Camp Rock” universe awakened the Millennial preteen in all of us. Social media lit up to celebrate the reunion we didn’t know we needed but most definitely deserved.

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas brought “Camp Rock” to the stage

demi lovato and joe jonas singing “this is me” wasn’t in my 2025 bingo cardpic.twitter.com/FA7tePOxNF — daniel is FAST (@ohoneygotovegas) August 11, 2025

“Camp Rock” is one Disney film that continues to live on long after it aired on television. We all remember watching Mitchie Torres get to work in the kitchen so she could spend her summer at a rock camp. Her willingness to do whatever it takes to get to the camp spoke volumes to the determination we felt to chase our dreams, no matter what. And now, we get to see it all happen again, sort of.

Lovato surprised fans at the opening night of the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. The singer stepped onto the stage in rhinestone-covered jeans and a bikini top and wowed the crowd when she brought Mitchie Torres back to life. Reuniting with Shane Gray (Jonas’s character) was a cathartic moment for everyone involved.

The reunion was something special for all of them

Demi Lovato talking about how Joe Jonas messaged her asking to sing with them 🥺pic.twitter.com/GwVmkEfDiJ — hq believes in love 🌻 (@cupofjoehq) August 12, 2025

Lovato and the Jonas brothers have been through a lot, like a lot of former Disney kid stars. Lovato and Joe were once a couple and dated for a couple of months. The romance didn’t start until they filmed the sequel to “Camp Rock.” Lovato sat down with the hosts of “Chicks in the Office” to talk about her experience performing the songs on stage with the Jonas brothers.

“Honestly, Joe just asked me last week,” Lovato said on the podcast. “He was like, ‘Hey. What are you doing next weekend or on the 10th? We would love to have you come and perform ‘This Is Me’ and ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing.’ You’ve been a huge part of our journey.’ And vice versa. He was like, “This show is really important to us and we would love to have you there.’ It was so nice. It was so healing for me, too. We’ve been through so much together. All of us. The Jonas brothers and I. It was really great to spend time with them. It was really cool. They came to my room, all three of them, and spent time getting to know my husband, which was really meaningful to me. They thanked me profusely for flying across the country to perform with them, and it was just so thoughtful. I felt so appreciated, and it was really healing for us.”

The unexpected and beloved reunion brought back fond memories

demi lovato & joe jonas (2007 x 2025) pic.twitter.com/ZjoFnNcI5P — vitudos (@vitudos) August 11, 2025

Fans were excited to see the two reunited for a special moment. Seeing Lovato and Joe on stage again singing their “Camp Rock” hits just tapped into a core memory for so many. Seeing the two of them on stage is something that no one saw coming but now they can’t live without.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato performing 'This is Me' 17 years ago vs today 🥲 pic.twitter.com/W4Q9zyDods — Pop & Hot Culture (@notgwendalupe) August 11, 2025

Social media users are fondly reminiscing on seeing them perform the songs together 17 years ago. There is something really special when people come together to deliver such nostalgia so effortlessly.