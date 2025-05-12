Ben Affleck is back on the market and apparently still has a type. And yes, it’s Latinas.

In a video that quickly made the rounds across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, TMZ reporters caught up with the Oscar-winning actor outside LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. When asked—in Spanish, might we add—if he still likes dating Latinas, Ben Affleck didn’t skip a beat. “Yes, of course I do,” he responded with a smirk, before slipping into a car with all the cool of someone who’s very much aware that cameras are rolling.

Ben Affleck no solo entiende a la perfección el español, también se declara fan de las latinas.



CC: Grosby Group pic.twitter.com/drgNJuJLu5 — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) May 11, 2025

Ben Affleck’s Spanish skills and that “muy bien” moment

Affleck, 52, didn’t stop there. When the pap called him “Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor” and asked how he felt about the title (also in Spanish), the Gone Girl actor replied, “Muy bien.” According to TMZ, Affleck learned Spanish at 13 while filming a kids’ TV show in Mexico. So, yes, the man has range.

The comments come just months after Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce in January 2025, following their whirlwind second romance that started in 2021, led to marriage in 2022, and unraveled in 2024. Still, Affleck’s got nothing but love for his ex and her family. At the premiere of The Accountant 2, he told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez is “spectacular” and said, “I love her kids. They are wonderful.”

Ben Affleck’s Latina dating history: It’s not just J.Lo

Of course, J.Lo isn’t the only Latina in Affleck’s relationship history. Let’s not forget his pandemic-era romance with Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, which ended in 2021.

According to Page Six, Affleck’s recent comments are his first public acknowledgment of his type since the divorce—and the internet is eating it up. The fact that he answered in Spanish? Chef’s kiss.