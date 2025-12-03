Latin music did not knock on the global door this year. It walked in, grabbed the aux, and took over the whole party. Spotify Wrapped 2025 arrived with data that confirms what many fans already feel in their bones. The world sounds Latino, dances Latino, and streams Latino.

Bad Bunny sits at the center of that cultural shift. He earned Spotify’s 2025 Global Top Artist title with over 19 billion global streams, according to Spotify’s press release. He also clinched the Global Top Album of 2025 title with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. According to Spotify’s team, this marks his fourth time as the global top artist. Spotify Wrapped launched over a decade ago, and no artist had achieved that before.

But this year’s story is much bigger than one artist. Latin music’s footprint keeps growing. According to Spotify’s data, Música Mexicana ranks as the number one Latin genre in the U.S. for the second year in a row. Half of the Top 10 Latin Albums in the U.S. come from Música Mexicana artists. Fans are streaming salsa, merengue, and guaracha at double-digit growth. Moreover, Gen Z drives most of the movement.

The numbers point to something undeniable: Latin music is not a trend. It is a global engine.

And for the first time ever, two Latino acts appear in Spotify’s Global Top Artists list in the same year: Bad Bunny and Fuerza Regida. It is a cultural shift that feels massive for a generation raised between languages, identities, and playlists.

Let’s break down how Spotify Wrapped captured the moment.

The Year Latin Music Went Global, According to Spotify Wrapped

Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped campaign highlights how fans shaped another “pivotal year for Latin music.” That is the language the company used when announcing this year’s rollout. The numbers support the claim.

Bad Bunny led global charts with tracks like “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” and “NUEVAYoL.” These songs rank among the top Latin songs globally and in the U.S. according to Spotify. He also placed two albums in the Global Top Albums list. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS sits at number one. Un Verano Sin Ti appears in the top 10.

The story widens through Música Mexicana. Four of the Top 10 Global Latin Artists this year come from the genre. According to Spotify, this includes Fuerza Regida, who also ranks number 10 on the Global Top Artists chart. Neton Vega’s Mi Vida Mi Muerte sits among the Top Latin Albums in the U.S. alongside releases by Tito Double P, Junior H, and Bad Bunny.

Listeners also revisited classic anthems in huge numbers. According to Spotify, “Danza Kuduro,” “Es un Secreto,” “Dile,” “Gasolina,” and “Perdóname” rank among the top throwbacks in the U.S.

The data paints a clear picture. Latin sounds shape the present and the past at the same time. Fans return to the music that raised them while streaming the artists who guide the future.

Gen Z Took the Driver’s Seat on Spotify Wrapped

Spotify identifies teens and 18 to 24-year-olds as the dominant force behind this year’s Latin surge. According to the company, young listeners propelled Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Peso Pluma, Junior H, Rauw Alejandro, and Tito Double P across charts in the U.S. and globally.

This matters in scale. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, streaming accounts for 84 percent of the music industry’s revenue in the U.S. Spotify remains the largest platform, with 713 million users and 281 million subscribers. NBC News reported those numbers during its coverage of this year’s Wrapped. The outlet also notes that Spotify holds roughly 31 percent of the global streaming market.

Young listeners determine what rises in that ecosystem. Their repeat streams take songs from fandom spaces into the global bloodstream. Their taste pushes artists like Peso Pluma or Fuerza Regida into places few regional acts had previously reached. Their streaming behavior expands entire genres.

This year confirms their influence.

Women Dominated Quietly And Consistently in Spotify Wrapped

Latin women continue to shape streaming habits in forceful ways. Karol G ranks as the top-most streamed female Latin artist in the U.S. and globally for the sixth year in a row. Spotify confirmed that in its announcement. She appears alongside Shakira, Kali Uchis, Emilia, Young Miko, and Maria Becerra.

Karol G also places Mañana Será Bonito among the top Latin albums globally. Meanwhile, rising voices like Béele, Alleh, and Yorghaki break through on top Latin song lists.

Latin Music Keeps Reshaping the Industry, With or Without Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped arrives with flashy graphics and shareable cards, but the data reveals something deeper about the industry.

Latin music listeners grew by 986 percent between 2014 and 2023, according to Spotify’s internal analytics. Latin music’s share of global streams rose from 8 percent a decade ago to over 27 percent today. Música Mexicana’s rise stems from the demographic shifts inside the U.S. The Latino population continues to grow and is expected to reach 26 percent of the country by 2060, according to U.S. Census projections.

Playlists like Viva Latino help power that expansion. According to Spotify, the playlist remains central to discovering new and established artists. It also helps push Latin songs into global charts where English-language pop once dominated alone.

The numbers only confirm what fans already know: Latin music lives everywhere.