“Saturday Night Live” is known for having the most popular entertainers as hosts and musical guests. It is hard to think of who has not appeared on the famed sketch comedy show that has been on the air since 1975. There’s always a favorite but it seems that Bad Bunny might be the most favorite SNL guest. He has been on the show three times and appeared in the show’s 50th anniversary special. It is official that 2025 is, once again, Bad Bunny’s year.

Bad Bunny continues his incredible year on the finale of SNL

Bad Bunny really put the black and white flag of Puerto Rico on SNL



The flag that symbolizes resistance, mourning, and defiance against colonialism and the imposition of non-democratic governance.



Im sorry but your goat could never 🙏🇵🇷#VivaPuertoRicoLibre pic.twitter.com/GT8rzv5xwZ — 🗽Tu Independenfeka Favorito🇵🇷 (@HuertasDean) May 18, 2025

We all saw him performing “NUEVAYoL” while recreating the iconic photo of construction workers on a suspended beam during a lunch break. The nod to New York was very appreciated by New Yorkers far and wide.

Included in the video behind him at one point is a black and white Puerto Rican flag that eventually turns into a red, white, and blue flag. The long pause on the black and white flag is a message to everyone about the resilience of Puerto Rico. The altered flag represents anti-colonial resistance and is also displayed when facing societal or economic struggles.

The classic Bad Bunny, pro-Puerto Rican nod is something that we have come to expect and celebrate. It also adds to another iconic moment from the global superstar on SNL. He has been a musical guest three times on the show and for one of those appearances he was also the host.

Is Bad Bunny the favorite SNL guest?

Bad Bunny con Pedro Pascal actuando hoy en SNL. 🙋🏻‍♀️👵🏻 pic.twitter.com/LHZa4w8jnY — Archive Bad Bunny (@ArchiveBenito) October 22, 2023

Bad Bunny’s first time hosting SNL in 2023 was a huge success. People were loving the singer showing his acting and comedy chops while being the bilingual baddie we all love. His skits with Pedro Pascal stole the entire series, especially when he played the disappointed tía opposite Marcello Hernandez.

Bad Bunny and Pascal were truly all Latina moms and tías when their sweet angel brings home the wrong special friend. Not that there’s anything wrong with some special friends, but if they don’t get the culture, well, you know.

Bad Bunny with Scarlett Johansson, Marcello Hernández, and Ego Nwodim in the hilarious SNL sketch “Let the Men Talk It Out”. 😂🎬pic.twitter.com/oXwky0JWNP — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 18, 2025

Hernandez and Bad Bunny brought more comic gold to SNL with their “Let the Men Talk It Out” skit. The duo hilariously freaked out and complained about their girlfriends while they were in front of them. Using Spanish, the two men were able to connect and share their fears and disappointments of their love lives.

It is really giving superpower vibes when you see them connecting in Spanish. Who hasn’t been out and about chismeando with their bestie in Spanish so no one else understood them?

Bad Bunny hasn’t just won over the SNL viewers, guests and cast members seem to really love him. Jon Hamm is so enamored with Bad Bunny that he confirmed his fandom during an interview. During the 50th anniversary special, Tina Fey and Amy Poelher joked with Bad Bunny about his comic prowess. After confirming that he was funny enough to be a cast member, they asked that he keep the secret from his friend, Jon Jamón.

The season might be over, but we can only assume we will see more of Bad Bunny in the upcoming SNL season.