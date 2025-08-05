Formula One (F1) racing, widely considered the pinnacle of motorsports in the world, showed off in San Juan, Puerto Rico. People lined the streets of the Caribbean city to watch some of the best racers in the world take on San Juan. Former F1 Mexican driver Esteban Gutiérrez, the current ambassador for Mercedes in F1, drove in the demo, giving fans a special treat. Bad Bunny teamed up with Adidas and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 to create another historic moment on La Isla del Encanto.

Bad Bunny and Esteban Gutiérrez brought F1 to Puerto Rico

Primera vez que se prende un carro de F1 en Puerto Rico 😮‍💨 @sanbenito



The first time an F1 car is fired up in Puerto Rico 😮‍💨 @sanbenito



adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Para Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/o325lzlBe9 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 1, 2025

Puerto Rico is really having an incredible moment in the sun with Bad Bunny repping his homeland with all of the pride. He is doing a historic residency, writing albums that are love letters, and bringing F1 racing to demo in the island. People lined up early to make sure they had the best view of the demo on the iconic Puente Dos Hermanos.

As always, Bad Bunny brought his fashion to the event. His outfit continued to share his pride of being from the island with a preppy island outfit. The style is a modern blend of both polished preppy aesthetic, mixed with a coastal relaxed feel and playful colors. The outfit is a collaboration between Adidas Originals and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

The F1 demo is timed with Bad Bunny’s incredible 30-show residency at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico. After the demo, attendees had the chance to check out an immersive exhibit at El Coliseo. The exhibit featured “Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 race suits, gloves, boots and other archival gear, honoring decades of motorsport excellence,” according to Billboard.

It is the first time that F1 racing has been to Puerto Rico. The global car race is one of the most prestigious bringing together athleticism, fast speed cars, and incredible technology. The race takes place around the world and includes the Monaco Grand Prix.

Fans loved to see the entertainer bring more attention to Puerto Rico

Thousands of people lined up along the streets to watch the car race. According to Hola!, 9,000 people, some camping overnight, showed up to experience the first time that F1 racing took the streets of San Juan.

Taking the sport to Puerto Rico isn’t an unexpected idea. F1 is experiencing a growing popularity among Latinos in the U.S. along with Latin Americans in recent years leading to a concerted effort from the sport to court new fans. The sport has a history of taking races to Latin America including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Latino and Latin American fans have a hero in the sport.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez is a Mexican racer who is proving to be one of the best in the sport. Pérez became the first Mexican to win the Monaco Grand Prix in 2022. His victory led to a 305 percent increase in F1 merchandise sales in Mexico, according to Auto Racing 1. Additionally, De Los reported that in a survey, Latinos showed the highest level of interest in attending races held in the U.S. during the 2023 schedule.