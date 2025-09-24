Bad Bunny has always been a cultural disruptor. From sold-out residencies in San Juan to topping global charts, he has redefined the reach of a Latino artist. But last weekend, Benito pulled off something new: his livestreamed concert was so massive, it bent the internet.

According to exclusive data shared with mitú by Pornhub’s communications team, traffic to the adult site fell by -13.4% worldwide during Bad Bunny’s show on September 20, 2025. In Puerto Rico, the drop was even sharper, with traffic down by over -20%.

Then, in a twist, once the concert wrapped, Pornhub saw a +30.8% surge above average in Puerto Rico. The charts provided by Pornhub show the dramatic dip during the show, followed by a midnight spike.

In Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny meant a digital blackout

The island practically logged off. Cities like Ponce (-22.3%), Carolina (-17.5%), Caguas (-17.2%), and San Juan (-17.1%) registered the biggest declines, according to Pornhub’s data. Traffic in Bayamón also fell by -16.8%.

This isn’t the first time a live event has nudged internet habits, but a 20% plunge across Puerto Rico is unprecedented. The message is clear: people weren’t multitasking. They were fully tuned into Benito’s stage.

Globally, Bad Bunny pulled focus away from porn

Pornhub reported that its global traffic mirrored the island’s reaction, though at a smaller scale. The site dropped by -14.1% at peak hours, aligning almost exactly with Bad Bunny’s set.

That’s a rare shift for a platform that typically sees over 100 million visits daily. The effect demonstrates just how commanding the Puerto Rican superstar’s digital presence has become.

Why Bad Bunny’s music sparks more than fandom

So why did traffic surge after the concert? Music’s physiological pull may be part of the answer. Research published by The Body explains that rhythm can stimulate the same pleasure centers in the brain as sex, triggering dopamine release, elevated heart rates, and even increased libido.

Scholars like Melanie P. Pangol have also documented how reggaeton intersects with identity and sexuality, particularly in its reclamation by women as a space of agency. When Benito takes the stage, he engages with a genre that has long carried a sensual and political charge.