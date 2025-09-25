There is nothing more cultural than food. Every dish carries a deep story that is rooted in farming traditions, migration journeys, and enduring strength. Food is a source of pride and identity. The tortilla is arguably Mexico’s most iconic contribution to the culinary world. People around the world serve the corn discs, which are instantly recognizable as part of Mexican cuisine. The tortilla holds thousands of years of history with indigenous, pre-Columbian roots.

The history of the tortilla starts thousands of years ago

People first made tortillas over 10,000 years ago. The first people in history to make and eat tortillas lived in the Sierra Madre Mountain region. The invention leaned on the most readily available food staples in Mesoamerica: maize. The original domestication of maize gave rise to the first tortillas. Food historians consider the Nahuatl word tlaxcalli (tlash-CAHL-li) as the first name for the tortilla.

Nixtamalization, the process of soaking the corn kernels in water and lime to soften the kernels, allowed the corn to be processed into a fine meal. This technique is what paved the way for the creation of the tortilla.

For millennia, the indigenous people in Mesoamerica ate the tortilla plain, stuffed with meat and beans, or dipped in salsas. In the 1500s, Spanish colonizers first encountered the tortilla when they conquered the Aztec Empire. Led by Hernán Cortés, Spanish colonizers entered Mexico and learned about the indigenous dietary staple.

The influence of the Spanish forces introduced wheat to the land. The new crop eventually made its way into the tortilla, particularly in Northern Mexico, since it grew better in that region. Soon, the flour tortilla became a prominent food source on its own.

In the 20th century, industrialization increased tortilla’s reach

One of the most pivotal moments in the history of the tortilla is the 209th century. The Industrial Revolution brought mechanization to every industry and sparked a revolution in manufacturing and production. The mechanization changed tortilla making, allowing for mass production of the iconic food product.

Motorized presses and tortilla-making machines allowed for tortillas to be made in large quantities for sale to reach more consumers. This also allowed them to become more affordable and widely distributed. Tortillas made their way into grocery stores and homes around the world in larger quantities, further cementing their place as a global food.

Tortillas continue to be a beloved food across the globe

The humble tortilla has existed alongside human civilization for as long as corn has been domesticated. It appears on plates around the world and on grocery stores far and wide. The small, flat corn pancake is more than a vessel for meat, vegetables, and beans. The tortilla is a piece of Mexican and indigenous history that commands respect.

There are few people in the world who have not taken a bite of a warm tortilla bursting with flavor. Regardless of the filling, the tortilla has filled stomachs for millennia. The history of the tortilla will continue for millennia to come. A tiny part of Mexico’s history thrives in pantries, on restaurant plates, and passed through food truck windows.

The next time you enjoy a roadside taco with friends, remember the journey tortillas made to end up on your plate in 2025.