Soccer in Los Angeles doesn’t always start on a field. Sometimes it begins in alleyways, on basketball courts, or in the patchy grass of neighborhood parks. Nike’s new initiative, Toma El Juego, understands this. Its first chapter, Toma LA, is more than a tournament. It’s a youth-led, culture-driven movement that’s redefining how fútbol shows up in LA.

According to Nike, Toma El Juego is a street soccer platform built to “unleash the joy, freedom, and creative expression of the game” by centering local athletes and community storytelling. That starts with eight neighborhood crews and a knockout-style tournament designed to reflect each team’s identity through custom Nike kits and curated events across the city.

But Toma LA goes beyond the competition. It’s about the artists, the storytellers, and the visionaries shaping LA’s fútbol future.

Credit: Nike/Paisaboys

The Toma LA collabs are rooted in culture, not hype

To bring this vision to life, Nike partnered with two local powerhouses: Paisaboys and Badfriend, streetwear brands deeply embedded in LA’s cultural fabric. Each was tasked with designing bespoke tournament kits and a capsule collection that speaks to their community’s roots.

Joey Barba of Paisaboys explained what the collaboration meant to them. “Toma LA felt different. It wasn’t just about jerseys or merch, it was about community,” he said. “Soccer is how a lot of us connect with our culture. From backyard games to Sunday leagues… that’s the version we ride for.”

According to Nike, Paisaboys and Badfriend worked with neighborhood crews to create kits that reflect the visual language of each community. The final designs draw inspiration from 3D clay animation, sculpture, stenciling, and illustration, creating kits that are both expressive and functional.

Javi Bandera of Paisaboys added, “We brought in elements like our crown of thorns to represent the sacrifice athletes make in chasing their dreams. We wanted the designs to be bold and reflect how we feel about the sport.”

Credit: Nike/Paisaboys

These Toma LA teams rep more than their neighborhoods

The teams competing in Toma LA include Culture FC (Orange County), Football For Her (South LA), House of 626 (San Gabriel Valley), Insainz (San Fernando Valley), La Comunidad (East LA), Tiki Taka Futbol (Central LA), Toque (Southeast LA), and Venice Beach Football Club (Westside).

Nike confirmed that crews wearing the Badfriend x Nike Toma LA kits include Culture FC, Football for Her, House of 626, and Tiki Taka. Insainz, La Comunidad, Toque, and VBFC will wear the Paisaboys x Nike Toma LA kits.

Each team’s gear doesn’t just look different. It’s layered with narrative. Jairo Garcia of Badfriend explained, “I took influence from football and Nike culture… but also made sure Mexico was represented using the specific color combination on the crest.”

He added, “Football has a growing place in both LA and street culture, and we are here to support.”

Credit: Nike/Paisaboys

The capsule collections bring Toma LA style into everyday wear

Outside the pitch, both Paisaboys and Badfriend have also designed limited-edition capsule collections. According to Nike, each line includes lifestyle versions of the kits, plus hoodies and tees. The pieces will debut with exclusive first access at the Toma LA finals on July 26, followed by a wider release on July 31 at Niky’s Santa Monica and select retailers like Undefeated La Brea, Union LA, Homebred, Bodega LA, and more.

According to Barba and Bandera, the project captures a feeling that predates the current era of social media hype. “Our dads were our first coaches, and the neighborhood was our first pitch. No leagues, no sliced oranges, just parking cones and a ball,” they shared. “Through soccer, we showed up for each other, and that spirit is still with us.”

Credit: Nike/Badfriend

Why Toma LA is more than just a tournament

Nike’s broader plan for Toma El Juego includes scaling the platform to other cities ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Toma LA chapter pulls directly from Nike’s early 2000s Secret Tournament campaigns and recent Travis Scott experiences like Mad Maximus.

Nike also launched the Toma Night Market, a space powered by SNKRS that merges soccer, sneaker culture, and local creators. The event highlights emerging brands and surprise product drops, while honoring the people and neighborhoods who keep the game alive.

The street tournament finals will crown both MVPs and neighborhood champions, with support from U.S. Soccer to help players go beyond the local level. The goal is clear: fuel the future of fútbol by starting from the streets up.