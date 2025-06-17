Revolution takes all forms of support and resilience. One of the most iconic participants in regular demonstrations against authority and economic crises are the beloved four-legged friend: dogs. Over the years, several dogs, known as riot dogs, have stepped up and joined people in protesting governments. Here are some of the dogs in Latin America who won the hearts of millions by standing with the people to fight back.

Rucio Capucha

RUCIO CAPUCHA COMPAÑERO DE LUCHA 😍✊🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/aGjrMXZwbh — cosmic dancer 🍉 (@Cocainelol) November 21, 2019

Rucio Capucha became famous in 2019 when he joined people protesting in Santiago, Chile. He was a dedicated figure in the demonstrations. He was often photographed facing off with police with riot shields and barking at armored vehicles trying to quell the demonstrations. During the protests, he was targeted by a police water cannon. He sustained injuries to his lungs from the attack and was treated by veterinary students before being adopted by a family.

Perrovaca

Things that make me happy: perrovaca ("dogcow"), the pet of one of the best colleges here in Perú, being the most loved dog in my country, having his own fb page with 44k likes and its own wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/utV7ty91is — Ｔａｒｏ (@lechedetaro) March 16, 2019

Perrovaca is one of Peru’s most famous public figures. The sweet pup became a mascot for students at the National University of San Marcos who were protesting administration corruption and tuition hikes. The dog spent time with students in demonstrations and around the campus during the day. Perrovaca became such an important figure in national pop culture and lure that she won a nationwide online vote for the most symbolic Peruvian.

Pepe Matapacos

Avisan que en la ciudad de #Concepción hay otro perri revolucionario, se llama "Pepe Matapaco". 😱 pic.twitter.com/T7Vy5Hir68 — AnimalParaíso (@AnimalParaiso) November 17, 2019

Pepe Matapacos became a symbol of resilience for the Chilean people. The dog stood in solidarity with the people rising up against increased public transportation fare. The protests, which started in 2019, lasted for years and turned into a large discontentment with the Chilean government. Pepe Matapacos became known for his unsurpassable bravery, often positioning himself between protesters and police. He learned to weave through tear gas and keep up with him human compatriots.

El Vaquita

#OtD 2 Jan 2020 a fake protest was held in Antofagasta, Chile, to lead a street dog called El Vaquita to a vet. El Vaquita wouldn't let himself be taken, even though he'd been shot, but had joined previous protests, so voluntarily joined the march, which led him to get treatment pic.twitter.com/LOqfTbeRX6 — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) January 2, 2024

Another incredible story of dogs’ allegiance to mankind is El Vaquita. The riot dog, also in Chile, joined demonstrators regularly and they gathered to demand change. However, at one protest, El Vaquita was shot but refused to be captured to receive medical care. So, in order to save El Vaquita, a group of people organized a fake demonstration. They gathered to march in protest and, of course, El Vaquita showed up to be part of the change. The fake demonstration stopped in front of a veterinary clinic giving medical professionals a chance to treat El Vaquita for his injuries.

Negro Matapacos

#OtD 26 Aug 2017 Chilean riot dog Negro Matapacos (Black Cop-Killer) died of old age. A Santiago stray, he defied teargas, barked at police and defended protesters in the 2011 student movement and subsequently. Commemorative posters & more here: https://t.co/3J9jZjEFEt pic.twitter.com/Ev71ZOPNHb — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) August 26, 2020

The most famed riot dog is Negro Matapacos. The black dog was always wearing his famous red bandana when he joined in on demonstrations in Santiago, Chile. He participated in several demonstrations led by Chilean students from 2011 to 2013. The students were fighting to change the education system in Chile to create greater opportunity for public education funded by the government. Negro Matapacos is known for being gentle with civilians but being fierce and aggressive with authorities. When he died in 2017, artists around the world paid tribute to the sweet pup portraying him always with his iconic red bandana.

Riot dogs will always hold a special place in the hearts of demonstrators around the world

@weratedogs Top 10 Protest Dogs! A riot dog is a stray dog that accompanies street protesters. The term originated during the 2008 Greek riots and stuck due to the frequency of dogs siding with the people. Peaceful protests can turn violent at any time due to police intimidation and escalation tactics. We strongly discourage our audience from bringing their dogs to protests. #weratedogs ♬ original sound – weratedogs

Riot dogs are a special breed of companion for mankind. They show up when they are needed and they are willing to put themselves in the way of danger. Maybe they know what they are doing. Maybe they just like being around all of the people. Regardless, one thing is for sure. These riot dogs are proof that the fight for justice takes all of us.