These Riot Dogs Had More Revolutionary Spirit Than Most People — Meet Some the Iconic Riot Dogs of Latin America
Revolution takes all forms of support and resilience. One of the most iconic participants in regular demonstrations against authority and economic crises are the beloved four-legged friend: dogs. Over the years, several dogs, known as riot dogs, have stepped up and joined people in protesting governments. Here are some of the dogs in Latin America who won the hearts of millions by standing with the people to fight back.
Rucio Capucha
Rucio Capucha became famous in 2019 when he joined people protesting in Santiago, Chile. He was a dedicated figure in the demonstrations. He was often photographed facing off with police with riot shields and barking at armored vehicles trying to quell the demonstrations. During the protests, he was targeted by a police water cannon. He sustained injuries to his lungs from the attack and was treated by veterinary students before being adopted by a family.
Perrovaca
Perrovaca is one of Peru’s most famous public figures. The sweet pup became a mascot for students at the National University of San Marcos who were protesting administration corruption and tuition hikes. The dog spent time with students in demonstrations and around the campus during the day. Perrovaca became such an important figure in national pop culture and lure that she won a nationwide online vote for the most symbolic Peruvian.
Pepe Matapacos
Pepe Matapacos became a symbol of resilience for the Chilean people. The dog stood in solidarity with the people rising up against increased public transportation fare. The protests, which started in 2019, lasted for years and turned into a large discontentment with the Chilean government. Pepe Matapacos became known for his unsurpassable bravery, often positioning himself between protesters and police. He learned to weave through tear gas and keep up with him human compatriots.
El Vaquita
Another incredible story of dogs’ allegiance to mankind is El Vaquita. The riot dog, also in Chile, joined demonstrators regularly and they gathered to demand change. However, at one protest, El Vaquita was shot but refused to be captured to receive medical care. So, in order to save El Vaquita, a group of people organized a fake demonstration. They gathered to march in protest and, of course, El Vaquita showed up to be part of the change. The fake demonstration stopped in front of a veterinary clinic giving medical professionals a chance to treat El Vaquita for his injuries.
Negro Matapacos
The most famed riot dog is Negro Matapacos. The black dog was always wearing his famous red bandana when he joined in on demonstrations in Santiago, Chile. He participated in several demonstrations led by Chilean students from 2011 to 2013. The students were fighting to change the education system in Chile to create greater opportunity for public education funded by the government. Negro Matapacos is known for being gentle with civilians but being fierce and aggressive with authorities. When he died in 2017, artists around the world paid tribute to the sweet pup portraying him always with his iconic red bandana.
Riot dogs will always hold a special place in the hearts of demonstrators around the world
Riot dogs are a special breed of companion for mankind. They show up when they are needed and they are willing to put themselves in the way of danger. Maybe they know what they are doing. Maybe they just like being around all of the people. Regardless, one thing is for sure. These riot dogs are proof that the fight for justice takes all of us.