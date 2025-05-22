It is graduation season and we always love to see inspiring and uplifting stories. The story we are all celebrating right now is Rafael Aguirre who graduated from Amarillo College at 83 years old. People on social media cannot get enough of the man pictured in his cap and gown during commencement.

Rafael Aguirre is going viral for graduating from Amarillo College at 83 years old

A Facebook post with Rafael Aguirre’s photo is getting everyone in the feels as the world celebrates his accomplishment. The octogenarian was photographed at the recent commencement ceremony and the internet is living for him. He has become the abuelo of the internet with well wishes and celebrations pouring in from around the world.

“Giving another clear example that perseverance and the desire to overcome, has nothing to do with age,” reads a post from Mensajero Newspaper Amarillo, Texas. “We have the honor to know Rafael Aguirre for more than 30 years and remember how he was “the pioneer of the installation of satellite antennas” in Amarillo, so we also know of his work for the others and see him constantly helping people cross the street in the church Renewal Ministry International, which is pastored by the good friend José Moncayo.”

People are celebrating his graduation as proof that it is never too late

🎓At 83, Rafael Aguirre just proved it’s never too late to chase your dreams. The Mexican immigrant & South Texas College grad is going viral for earning his degree in education, decades after working in the fields and raising a family. His message? “If I can do it, so can you.” pic.twitter.com/hkZDAByUgM — John-Carlos Estrada 🎙️ (@Mr_JCE) May 21, 2025

The photo shows Aguirre in a sea of young faces. It is a testament to the resilience, endurance, and excellence of the immigrant community. Aguirre graduated with a technical degree in HVAC systems—heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. According to El País, this is not Aguirre’s first degree, and it is not the extension of one chapter.

Aguirre, who is an immigrant from Mexico, got his HVAC degree to open a whole new chapter in his life. He is truly showing everyone, including his classmates, that it is never too late. Anyone can put in the work to change their future. Originally from Chihuahua, Aguirre admits that the language barrier was something he had to overcome. Safe to say that his hard work paid off in a major way.

“It wasn’t easy. I worked eight to ten hours a day and took classes in a second language, but I had clear goals,” Aguirre told Univisión. He added: “It’s never too late to learn.”

This might not be the end of Aguirre’s educational journey

In an interview with Univisión, Aguirre told the reporter that he is interested in eventually going back to school to get a degree in photography. The reporter shares that photography is another big passion of Aguirre’s.

Aguirre not only put himself through school, he did it while being a father figure to his nieces after his sister died, according to the interview.

We don’t know what Aguirre’s future holds, but it is clear that he is determined to continue reaching new heights. He is a true acknowledgment that it is never too late to chase your dreams. As the rest of the internet adopts him as their sweet abuelo, we send a big felicidades to Aguirre. Man is just out here living the “ponte las pilas” life we were always told about.