James Bond is one of the most iconic movie heroes. The character has been exciting audiences for generations, with a new Bond keeping the franchise going over the decades. The inspiration for the character isn’t British, as some might think. There is growing consensus that the man behind the famed character was a Dominican diplomat named Porfirio Rubirosa. His life played out like it was a Hollywood story. Here’s why the master of espionage might have Dominican inspiration.

James Bond’s inspiration is likely thanks to Porfirio Rubirosa

Porfirio Rubirosa: The ultimate James Bond gentleman. Epic, elegant, and the last of his kind—he embodied unmatched sophistication. Married to the wealthiest women of his era, admired for his charm, prowess, and timeless masculinity in every facet of life. A true FTM legend. 🍸✨ pic.twitter.com/WcsWU6JJf9 — Gregory Santoni (@SantoniGregory) November 27, 2024

Porfirio Rubirosa lived a life that you would associate with Agent 007, and there might be a good reason. In recent years, more and more people are digging into the life of the famed Dominican diplomat. His life, it seems, is a major inspiration for the famous spy who has entertained people for generations.

Rubirosa was set up to draw international intrigue since he was a child. His father worked at the Dominican Embassy in Paris, giving Rubirosa an early taste of the luxurious lifestyle. Growing up with a father in international diplomacy and traveling the world, Rubirosa would later enter the same field.

As an adult, Rubirosa followed in his father’s footsteps. In 1931, he met Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, who made him a diplomat for the country, sending him to various places. Throughout his diplomatic career, Rubirosa worked at Dominican embassies in Germany, France, Argentina, Italy, Cuba, and Belgium.

Throughout his life, Rubirosa was connected to some of the wealthiest and most successful women of the time. He was romantically linked with Rita Hayworth, Dolores del Río, Eartha Kitt, Marilyn Monroe, Eva Perón, and Lupe Veléz. Rubirosa was known to be a suave gentleman and a womanizer. He was married five times in his life but did not have any children.

His lavish and exciting lifestyle created spy rumors

Zsa Zsa Gabor and Porfirio Rubirosa, circa 1954 pic.twitter.com/4L3sL1CXfX — Historic Women Daily (@historicwomens) May 15, 2024

Later in his life, he started to focus on his passions: polo and car racing. He created his own polo club and played the sport until his death. At the same time, he started to purchase fast cars and made friends with several race car drivers. He entered and competed in multiple races but never finished or won.

All of the fame and extravagance, coupled with his work in diplomacy, did spur some espionage rumors. We will never definitively know if he was working as a spy for the Trujillo regime. Regardless, it is pretty amazing that a Dominican man can continue to capture the world’s imagination decades after his death.

Rubirosa died on July 5, 1965, in a single-car crash in Paris. The New York Times article “Porfirio Rubirosa Is Killed as Auto Crashes in Paris” details his death. He was driving his Ferrari when he lost control and crashed into a tree. According to the article, the wooden steering wheel of the car crushed his chest, and he died on the way to the hospital.

Actor Chris Rivas has made it his mission to make sure that people know about the incredible story of Porfirio Rubirosa. Over the years, the actor has done a podcast and created a stage show focused on Rubirosa and his place in history. Historians still debate the true origins of Bond’s inspiration, who creator Ian Fleming said was an amalgamation of multiple people. Though it is easy to see how Rubirosa could be the most likely inspiration.