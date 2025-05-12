Mexican food and drinks are superior. You can try to debate this, but it is just a fact. The world is filled with cuisines and beverages, yet Mexico keeps rising to the top. A new list ranking the best bars in North America is the latest example of Mexican excellence in the food and beverage industry. The top three are either in Mexico or Mexican. You just can’t argue with the facts. Additionally, 14 of the 50 best bars in North America are in Mexico.

Handshake Speakeasy – Mexico City

The Handshake Speakeasy, located at C. Amberes 65, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico, is the No. 1 bar in North America. It is also the No. 1 bar in the world. The cocktail bar offers myriad options for a lovely night out while visiting the Mexican capital. The Handshake Speakeasy holds the title given by North America’s 50 Best Bars. This is the second year in a row that Handshake Speakeasy secured the top spot on the list.

The aesthetically please bar has spent years slowly climbing up the list of best bars in the world and North America. A quick scroll through their Instagram shows why. The cocktails offered by the establishment are adventurous and unique bringing in inspiration from around the world.

First opened in January 2019, Handshake Speakeasy first opened in the Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City. Eventually, it settled into its current home in Zona Rosa. The bar offers patrons a modern take on a historical classic, the speakeasy. The speakeasy became popular in the 1920s in the United States when alcohol was prohibited. For years, Americans drank in bars tucked away from the public eye. Handshake Speakeasy is keeping the historically significant bar aesthetic and vibe alive.

Superbueno – New York City

A relatively new bar, Superbueno, opened its doors in April 2023 in the East Village. Nestled in a neighborhood known for a vibrant nightlife, Superbueno brought a Mexican-American pop of vibrancy and culture to the famed neighborhood. Located at 13 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003, Superbueno is clearly a must-visit bar when you are in the Big Apple.

North America’s 50 Best Bars names Superbueno the second-best bar on the continent. It is also the 27th best bar in the world, according to The World’s 50 Best Bars. We love to see our cultura elevated so quickly by a prestigious organization. In just two years, Superbueno has made a name for itself, establishing its take on Mexican-American food and drinks as one of the best.

Tlecān – Mexico City

Tlecān translates to “place of fire” from the Nahuatl language. The mezcaleria first opened in 2020 and has served as a place for people to enjoy artisanal mezcal cocktails. The mezcaleria is located at Av. Álvaro Obregón 228-Local 2, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Along with being awarded the third-best bar in North America, Tlecān is also the 20th-best bar in the world.

Tlecān is bringing cultural pride to the list in a way no other bar has done. The Mexico City bar is the only mezcaleria on the list. The interior of the bar leans in on the Aztec culture invoked by the name. Their social media presence is filled with Aztec art representing not just Mexico, but the indigenous people who called the land home first. The homage to Mexico is deep rooted in the space and the fascinating cocktails they share with the world. If you find yourself in Mexico City and craving mezcal, this is definitely the bar for you.