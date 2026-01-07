In 2026, we are all doing one thing: maximizing our personal time off (PTO). If you are someone who likes to plan ahead, then you should pull out your calendar and plan your vacations around all the holidays. Sure, you can take two days off around a weekend and get a four-day weekend, but what about taking four days off and getting nine days instead? Taking time off from work is crucial in being productive, so, really, you are doing what is best for the company.

Make 2026 the year that you really maximize your PTO

How to maximize your PTO 2026



Use a sick day in March, April, June, August so you have a 3 day weekend those https://t.co/spZkWNE4Q1 month without a long weekend



Spend 30+ mins a day on a break, thats a paid 2 weeks on the job https://t.co/g9WL8kjL7f pic.twitter.com/N3hNe26gl1 — Mars Redacted 🇺🇲 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️💙🍍 (@Mars90504) December 5, 2025

There is no reason for anyone to be leaving PTO on the table in 2026. The time is there for employees to use to take vacations and reset themselves. It isn’t a favor from your manager; it is part of the compensation you get for your work, so use it and don’t feel bad.

You can take things a little bit further than just taking days without thought. If you plan it just right, you can maximize your PTO and get some good long weekends and breaks during the year. There is no reason that you just take a single day here and there. Be strategic.

Some of the best times to make the most of your PTO are in May, July, and September. There are holidays at just the right times to multiply your days off while using minimal PTO days.

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, 2026. Taking a PTO day on Friday, May 22, 2026, gives you a four-day weekend to just vibe in your space. You can invest in a nice midsummer vacation (or staycation) with 5 PTO days July 6-10, 2026. If your job gives you July 3 off in observance of the holiday, then that gets you 10 days off in July to just do whatever you want. Like Memorial Day, if you take off September 4, 2026, then you can get a four-day long weekend for Labor Day.

Requesting these days in advance (like now) could work in your favor since most people aren’t thinking that far ahead. Get on it and make 2026 the year you maximize your PTO.

American work culture has long uplifted and valued the worker who goes above and beyond, often burning out in the process. This kind of work is not something to be proud of because taking care of yourself is so important. Prioritize yourself this year because you know best what you need.

Take your time off is good for you, and the company

Hey managers: If people have to work while they're on vacation, it's not a vacation.



The more we detach from our jobs during breaks, the higher our well-being. Time away is especially important in high-performance cultures.



Taking respites from work is a vital source of energy. pic.twitter.com/Q7irBJET9v — Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) January 24, 2025

According to The Harvard Business Review, being constantly plugged in is bad for your brain. All work and no PTO leads to myriad issues with your mental functions, like “cognitive fatigue, difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, and impaired problem-solving ability.”

Taking a vacation is one of the best solutions for these cognitive issues. Vacation allows for more rest, which lets you declutter your brain. Not only will you have fun making some memories, but people are also typically more productive when they return.

Overworking is bad for your heart health. A study followed 749 women over the course of two decades. The study indicates that women who rarely take time off (fewer than one trip every six years) face a risk of heart disease that is eight times higher than women who vacation twice annually.

Taking vacations helps to drop cortisol levels. When a person experiences pressure or threat, the adrenal glands increase production of cortisol, a hormone closely tied to the body’s stress response. Normal bursts of the hormone are fine, but sustained high levels of cortisol negatively impact overall health. Cortisol helps combat stress by increasing glucose for energy, managing blood pressure, and regulating metabolism.

Make 2026 a year when you put yourself first. Make new healthy habits, which includes using your PTO. You will never regret taking time for your well-being.