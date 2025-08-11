The crowd at Maluma’s +Pretty +Dirty World Tour stop in Mexico City wasn’t expecting a parenting intervention mid-show. But that’s exactly what happened when the Colombian star spotted a woman in the audience holding a baby who looked no older than a year old, and without any hearing protection.

According to El País, Maluma paused the music and asked the mother about the child’s age. When she confirmed, he told her, “Con todo el respeto, yo ya soy padre: ¿usted cree que es una buena idea traer a un bebé de un año a un concierto en el que los decibelios están en la puta mierda y el sonido está durísimo?”

The audience quickly caught on that he wasn’t asking to see the baby up close. He was using the moment to make a point.

Maluma stops his concert in Mexico City to scold a mother who brought her 1-year-old baby without ear protection:



“That is an act of irresponsibility. And you’re swinging him around as if he were a toy. That child doesn’t want to be there.” pic.twitter.com/ptxpcuuHzw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2025

“Ese bebé no quiere estar ahí”

Multiple outlets, including Okdiario and La Vanguardia, reported that Maluma stressed how harmful loud concerts can be for children. “Nunca llevaría a mi hija a un concierto a esta edad, sin protección”, he said, calling the decision an “acto de irresponsabilidad.”

He also told the mother, “That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here. Next time, cover its ears or something.” The comments were met with cheers from the crowd, as seen in videos that quickly went viral on TikTok.

Why the moment hit differently for Maluma

Maluma became a father in March 2024 to his daughter, Paris, with his partner, architect Susana Gómez. As Marca and La Velez reported, he reminded the audience of that fact while addressing the woman. “I say this with all love and respect, now that I’m a dad… I would never take him to a concert. Next time, be a little more aware or something.”

He added, “You’re moving it around like it’s a toy… That baby doesn’t want to be there, really.”

The risks of taking a baby to a concert

Experts say live concerts can surpass 100 decibels, a level the World Health Organization warns can cause permanent hearing damage. Okdiario outlined potential consequences for babies exposed to high noise levels, including hearing loss, stress, and delayed auditory development. Large crowds also increase the risk of illness or accidents for infants.

Social media reacts to Maluma’s parenting PSA

The videos sparked debate online. Many users agreed with Maluma, saying the mother’s choice put the child at risk and that concert organizers shouldn’t have allowed a baby inside. “Maluma tiene razón, no es un lugar para un bebé”, one TikTok user wrote, according to La Vanguardia.

Others questioned whether calling her out in front of thousands was necessary. One commenter said, “Was it necessary to embarrass her while he received applause?”

Maluma’s tour goes on

Despite the tense moment, Maluma continued the show and is set to finish his Mexico dates with three more concerts, including a final stop in Rosarito. The singer, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, will then take the +Pretty +Dirty World Tour across Latin America, the United States, and Europe.