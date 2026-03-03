Interracial marriages have been steadily increasing since the landmark case of Virginia v. Loving, which legalized interracial marriage in 1967. At the time, only 3 percent of marriages were interracial. That number has risen to 17 percent in 2015 and continues to climb, according to data estimates. Latinos are among the leading demographics to enter into interracial marriages. Here is what the data shows.

Latino and white couples are the most common interracial marriage

A clip from the Todo Chido Podcast is going viral with the hosts discussing the rate of interracial marriage by the numbers. The data shocked them when they learned that the most common interracial couple, at 42 percent, is Latino and white. Furthermore, as reported by the Pew Research Center, where the person was born has a big impact on whether or not Latinos intermarry.

Data shows that U.S.-born Latinos are more likely to intermarry at 39 percent when compared to foreign-born Latinos at 15 percent. This trend can also be found in the Asian community, with 41 percent of U.S.-born Asians intermarrying compared to 24 percent of foreign-born Asians.

The most significant growth in interracial marriages between Latinos and white people started in the 1980s. This is when migration numbers changed, and people from Latin America started to come to the U.S. They were fleeing civil wars, corrupt governments, and poverty, seeking stability and safety in the U.S.

The sudden wave of migration from Latin America to the U.S. created a booming population. Over the decades, the Latino community in the U.S. has grown from 5 percent to 20 percent.

The data helps to inform us on why the rate of non-white babies being born in the U.S. has surpassed that of white babies. It is also an indicator as to why the non-Latino white population is on track to be a minority by 2045.

Same-sex couples are more likely to intermarry

A deeper dive into the data shows that same-sex couples are more likely to be in an interracial marriage. Thirty-one percent of same-sex newlyweds are intermarried compared to 19 percent of opposite-sex couples. There are multiple factors that play into the likelihood of same-sex couples entering into interracial marriages.

One of the main factors is that LGBTQ+ couples are often more likely to challenge traditional social norms. This translates into a lower willingness to adhere to social constructs and stigmas. Another major factor is educational levels. LGBTQ+ people are more likely than their straight counterparts to achieve a higher level of education. Studies show that people with higher educational attainment are more likely to date and marry outside of their race.

Location plays a role in two more factors of why same-sex couples are more likely to couple outside of their race. First, LGBTQ+ people are more concentrated in metropolitan areas that have higher levels of diversity. Add in the limited dating pool, and LGBTQ+ people are even more likely to explore relationships outside of their race.

As they say in the Todo Chido Podcast, you should just love who you love. There is nothing that says people have to follow traditional social norms when it comes to dating and marrying as consenting adults. Regardless of stigma within society and our smaller communities, interracial marriages are increasingly more popular. Ninety-four percent of Americans approve of interracial marriage compared to 4 percent in 1958. Love is love, and love will always win.