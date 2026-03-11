If pets are family, then their accessories deserve a little personality. And lately, the pet world has been getting a cultural glow-up.

According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans spend more than $140 billion annually on their pets. That includes everything from gourmet treats to designer collars and wellness supplements. But what is starting to stand out is something else entirely: Culture.

Across the country, Latino entrepreneurs are bringing color, humor, and heritage into the pet industry. Think lotería prints, pan dulce squeaky toys, streetwear-inspired hoodies, and wellness products designed with modern pet parents in mind.

Because yes, your dog can absolutely have style. And honestly? They deserve it.

Below are some of our fav Latino-owned pet products.

Artelexia turns Latino culture into the cutest dog accessories imaginable

If you have ever wished your dog could match your panadería runs, this brand understood the assignment.

Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Elexia de la Parra, Artelexia is known for turning Latino pop culture and everyday nostalgia into joyful lifestyle products. The brand celebrates Mexican heritage through colorful designs inspired by traditional foods, crafts, and icons.

Naturally, pets were going to get in on the fun.

Our favorite product:

Pan Dulce Dog Leash

Get your Pan Dulce Dog Leash here for $25.

A cheerful leash covered in conchas and other Mexican sweet breads. Bright, playful, and instantly recognizable to anyone who grew up walking into a panadería on Sunday morning. Suddenly, every dog walk feels like a tiny cultural moment.

Mejor Amigo Pet Supply is bringing Latino culture to the dog park

Bright colors, playful nostalgia, and a lot of personality. That is the energy behind Mejor Amigo Pet Supply.

The Latino-owned pet brand has built a following by turning everyday cultural icons into joyful pet accessories. Think lotería cards, pan dulce pastries, and street-food classics reimagined as harnesses, collars, and toys that make your dog look like they belong at the center of the fiesta.

The Elote Dog Harness is for pups with main character energy

Also from Mejor Amigo Pet Supply, this one is impossible not to love.

Our favorite product:

Elote Cart Dog Harness

Get your Elote Cart Dog Harness here.

Inspired by classic street elote carts, this adjustable harness brings vibrant colors and playful energy to your dog’s daily routine. It is bold, a little chaotic in the best way, and completely adorable.

Lotería Dog Harness brings game night energy to dog walks

Nothing says Latino nostalgia like lotería cards.

Lotería Dog Harness

Get your Lotería Dog Harness here.

Printed with classic cards from the beloved Mexican game, this harness turns your pup into the star of the sidewalk.

Pan Dulce Dog Collar proves the cutest trends are also wearable

Because sometimes you want the culture without the squeak.

Our favorite product:

Pan Dulce Dog Collar

Get your Pan Dulce Dog Collar here.

Covered in tiny pastel pastries, this collar is sweet without being over-the-top. Think pan dulce meets everyday style.

Pan Dulce Squeaky Toys make snack culture dog-friendly

Let’s be honest: If your dog could steal your concha, they would.

Our favorite product:

Pan Dulce Plush Dog Toy

Get your Pan Dulce Toy here.

These plush, squeaky toys look like miniature Mexican pastries, which makes playtime feel like a tiny bakery explosion in your living room.

Wag City Clothing brings streetwear to the dog park

Founded by Latina entrepreneur Rocio Alvarado, Wag City Clothing blends urban fashion with pet comfort.

Our favorite product:

Varsity Hoodie

Get your Wag City Varsity Hoodie here.

Super soft and sustainable, this product has all the good vibes you could ask for. The best part? You can pick your own letter!

Salvage Maria turns Mexican textiles into beautiful pet beds

For those who not only love their pets but also provide them with the comfort, luxury, and style they deserve, this brand is for you.

Our favorite product:

Saltillo Serape Bumper Bed

Saltillo Serape Bumper Bed here.

A bed with padded edges and traditional themes? Yes, please! These beds are made with hand-woven Saltillo serape and filled with eco-friendly fillings.

Bundle x Joy brings wellness to your dog’s bowl

Latina-founded brand Bundle x Joy focuses on pet nutrition and gut health. And it’s our go-to brand!

Our favorite product:

Wild-Caught Salmon & Veggies Superfood Stew

Wild-Caught Salmon & Veggies Superfood Stew here.

A nutrient-rich formula designed to support digestion and overall health. It blends probiotics, collagen, and clean ingredients for dogs who deserve better than basic kibble.

Plus, their treats make snack time functional

Treats can do more than just taste good.

Our favorite product:

Chicken Superfood Jerky Bars

Get your Chicken Superfood Jerky Bars here.

These treats support digestion and immunity while still feeling like a reward.