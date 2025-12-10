Forget the boring gift cards, because this year we’re about to show you how to give a gift so fly, your tía will think you won the lottery. Pero don’t worry, we’re keeping all the gifts under $50.

From regalitos for the fashionista in your family to cultura rich handmade items, there’s something for everyone while keeping your wallet happy.

1. Nopal Earrings

For your prima that loves a good party, these super fun nopal earrings are beaded, handmade, and ready for the next pachanga. Made with green and multicolored seed beads, they’re lightweight and comfortable. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, nickel- and lead-free. They’re here to turn heads wherever they go. They’ll be a hit at the party and for whoever is wearing them. Trust.

2. Boricua Coffee Box

We all know that person who took out all their savings to go to Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico this year. Bring them a taste of the island with this thoughtful Puerto Rican Coffee Gift box. It combines a 4-ounce bag of freshly roasted, single-origin Puerto Rican coffee with six delicious traditional treats from Dulzura Borincana, including favorites like Coco, Coco-Piña, and Ajonjolí. The box is beautifully packaged with crinkled paper, ribbon, and a gift tag, making it the perfect regalito.

3. Boho Embroidery Crossbody Bag

This chic shoulder bag is beautifully knit with crochet and a hollow-out design that features intricate floral embroidery. With an open top, this medium-sized crossbody bag is spacious enough to hold wallets, cosmetics, skincare products, and keys. It’s trendy and stylish with that touch of cultura that turns heads.

4. 12 Days of Christmas Hot Chocolate Gift Set

It’s chocolate caliente season, and what better way to celebrate than with this festive holiday gift set that includes 12 individual packets of hot chocolate. This gift will have your loved ones indulging in favorites like Gingerbread, Peppermint Swirl, Chocolate Cherry, and Salted Caramel Donut. It’s easy to make with hot water or milk, in a favorite mug. Plus, the packaging is super cute.

5. Puerto Rico Moka Pot

Por la mañana café…. This traditional espresso maker is a must-have for any cafecito lover. Designed to brew the perfect coffee, it also features the hottest island of 2025, Puerto Rico, as its flag. The Moka pot ensures fast, even heat distribution for bold, flavorful coffee and is easy to use and clean. It works on both gas and electric stovetops. It’s artsy, fun, and a wonderful gift on its own or as a set with a mug.

6. Aguayo Coin Purse

This unique Aguayo Coin Purse is 100% handmade by women artisans in Guatemala using embroidered, handwoven Aguayo fabric. It is both simple and highly functional, with three zippers and an inside black lining. Aside from being functional, it’s perfect for fitting essentials like credit cards, cash, coins, and even a passport. For that amigui that only does artisanal gifts, this is the way to go.

7. Larimar Necklace

Give a piece of the Dominican Republic with this elegant, 100% natural Larimar stone necklace. The 8×10 mm oval Cabochon stone is handpicked and custom-made with your choice of materials, from Sterling Silver to Rose Gold. The length is also customizable. Known as a powerful healing stone that brings balance and emotional relief, the pendant’s open back allows the stone to connect directly to the person’s skin and energy.

8. Mentiras Cookie Wax Melts by Albisa Candles

Give some nostalgia this holiday season with these hand-poured wax melts from Cuban-American brand Albisa candles. Crafted in the shape of the classic butter cookies you never got to eat as a child (because it was used as a sewing kit), these melts fill the room with the warm, buttery aroma of fresh cookies, vanilla, and butter. Tucked inside the reusable signature “Mentiras” tin is a mini sewing kit, keeping the delightful tradition alive long after the melts are gone.

9. Chunky Bonita Hoops from Viva La Bonita

Every bonita needs her perfect line-up of hoops. These new and improved Chunky Bonita Hoops are an essential staple in any jewelry box. They are 18K gold-plated over durable stainless steel, measure about 40mm, and are a perfect everyday wear, giving effortless looks and main-character energy to any chingona who wears them. Trust us when we say you can’t go wrong with this gift. Plus, they’re Latina-made.

10. El Jefe & La Jefa del Jefe Glass Set

Elevate any drinking game with a beautifully set of engraved stemless wine and rock glasses. The durable etching celebrates the true bosses of Latino culture, aka, las jefas. This unique set allows couples to show off their bougie taste while also having a laugh. They are custom-made to hold wine, shakers, whiskey, or even a nice Margarita.

11. Cazadores Tequila Añejo Cristalino

The holidays wouldn’t be complete without a delightful bottle of tequila. For the agave connoisseur in your circle, this añejo tequila is made with 100% Jaliscan highland blue weber agave. It undergoes a slow filtration process that gives it a smooth sheen and transparency. It offers a clean, elegant flavor profile with notes of aged wood, nuts, and apples. Aside from being the perfect tequila for sipping and mixing into cocktails, it pairs excellently with celebratory dishes like pescado a lo macho and ceviche for the ultimate fiesta experience.