New York Fashion Week is one of the premier events in the world. Designers, models, and fashion royalty descend on New York to see what the fashion world has in store for the future. As always, Latinos are showing up and giving a taste of the culture to the people at NYFW. Here are some of the Latinos we can expect to see during this New York Fashion Week.

Carolina Herrera is back for NYFW

Carolina Herrera NYFW 2025 pic.twitter.com/2UMCA7RsFg — amelie genevieve (@diordusk) February 11, 2025

Carolina Herrera has been a major name in fashion since she founded her namesake brand in the 1980s. Over the decades, she has delivered show-stopping collections on runways around the world. Her fashion expertise helped her land the role of dressing multiple First Ladies. Herrera might not be the one designing the looks for the brand anymore, but she is a major presence at shows and works as an ambassador for the brand.

The brand will be showing a new collection under the creative direction of Wes Gordon.

Elena Velez is bringing Puerto Rico into the room

Elena Velez casted me for her NYFW show and when I told her I do creative styles, she wanted me to be myself and do my own hair 🖤 thank you for trusting me! pic.twitter.com/YUsXw71Tht — kayratheodore🌹✨ (@kayraszn) February 17, 2025

Elena Velez is a young designer from Milwaukee with Puerto Rican heritage. Her design caught everyone’s attention in 2019 when she was exhibited as a part of Teen Vogue 2019 Generation Next. Since then, Velez has been a bold designer collecting awards from IMG, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and Elle Magazine. She has also dressed celebrities like Jenna Ortega, Solange Knowles, Teyana Taylor, and Charlie XCX. She studied in Paris and London before founding her own clothing line.

Raul Peñaranda and his cruelty-free fashion will be on the runway

Raúl Peñaranda arrived from Colombia 24 years ago to become a fashion designer, inspired by his mother’s lifelong work as a seamstress, growing his résumé with jobs at #CFDAmember brands Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger and Zac Posen.



Read more: https://t.co/hHgiW5pQqw pic.twitter.com/ELYxwnjouE — Council of Fashion Designers of America (@CFDA) May 13, 2025

According to CFDA, Peñaranda debuted his namesake brand in 2011 at NYFW. Since then, he has shown regularly with 31 consecutive collections. The fashion designer was deeply inspired by Oscar de la Renta and the way de la Renta was able to design patterns. More personally, Peñaranda was inspired to tap into his Latino roots to showcase his culture to the world. Just like all of us, he says that Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein ad was one of his favorite fashion moments. He appreciated seeing a Latino music star bringing such life into a legacy brand.

Patricio Campillo is back and we wonder what message he has this year

patricio campillo ss'26 rtw, another fantastic show from yesterday. love the textile mix on this one. pic.twitter.com/M984bL6e2A — 𓃠 (@izzah_vl) September 13, 2025

Born and raised in Mexico city, Campillo is heavily influenced by Mexican culture. He plays with the line between masculine and feminine with her designs that reimagine traditional outfits. His goal is versatility and creating timeless pieces that can transcend the seasons. Last year, Campillo used his platform at NYFW to send a political statement to President Donald Trump and the world. He walked out wearing a t-shirt that said “El Golfo De México” at the end of his show. It was at the same time that President Trump was proclaiming the body of water the “Gulf of America.”

Dwarmis Concepción will show the world her sustainable fashion

Meet Dwarmis Concepción a new addition to the Official #NYFW Schedule, bringing Caribbean warmth and New York City edge to her presentation this September.



Read More: https://t.co/jtbBFxW4PO pic.twitter.com/5g57Ch0rGy — Council of Fashion Designers of America (@CFDA) August 13, 2025

Concepción is a designer with deep roots in the Dominican Republic and brings that vibe to her fashion. She pairs her Caribbean vibes with the New Yorker lifestyle, which she is familiar with, living in the city. She focuses on small capsule collections that prioritize higher quality and sustainable practices. This focus allows her to create fewer quality pieces meant to last and look effortlessly chic at the same time.