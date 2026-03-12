The list of the 100 World’s Best Coffee Shops is out, and Latin America showed up in a big way. We all know that coffee is something so special to Latino and Latin American culture. Large parts of Latin America grow some of the best coffee in the world. So having some of the best coffee shops in the world makes total sense. Here are some of the best coffee shops in the world located in Latin America.

Alquima Coffee

Credit: alquimacoffee / Instagram

Alquima Coffee is located in San Salvador, El Salvador, and focuses on creating more than a cup of coffee. The coffee shop in El Salvador’s capital is crafting coffees that create sensory, immersive, and unforgettable experiences. The coffee is liquid art. Baristas craft unforgettable drinks for coffee lovers using science and food knowledge.

Tropicalia Coffee

Credit: tropicaliacoffee / Instagram

Tropicalia Coffee is roasting coffee beans in Bogotá, Colombia. The coffee shop is leaning into the special relationship between the Tropics and coffee. Colombia produces some of the world’s most renowned Arabica coffee. It consistently produces high-quality coffee beans for coffee drinkers around the world. At Tropicalia Coffee, the coffee beans are staying pretty local. After harvesting the beans, Tropicalia Coffee roasts them in-house, like some other coffee shops.

Fankør

Credit: fankorcoffee / Instagram

Fankør, a coffee shop in Quito, Ecuador, is working to build and maintain a sustainable production chain. Fankør wants to give patrons an experience that highlights the best ingredients in Ecuador. The coffee shop sources high-quality ingredients, maintains traceability of ingredients, and offers a memorable dining and coffee experience. Fankør is giving patrons the best possible coffee, cacao, and other ingredients.

Kafi Wasi Café Tostaduría

Credit: kafiwasi / Instagram

Located in Arequipa, Peru, Kafi Wasi Café Tostaduría is proud of the Peruvian food culture that makes the country a culinary destination. The founders opened the coffee shop in 2017 to celebrate the culture of Arequipa. The coffee shop sources beans from Villa Rica and Cajamarca to provide the best quality Peruvian coffee to coffee lovers who enter the shop. Kafi Wasi Café Tostaduría promotes building community around a cup of coffee, one of the most important aspects of coffee.

Holaste! Specialty Coffee

Credit: holaste.cl / Instagram

Holaste! Specialty Coffee is doing what is in the name. At Holaste!, the coffee shop roasts its own green coffee beans—shipped in from around the world—to create complex and varied brews. Holaste! sits in Puerto Natales in Chile’s Magallanes Region, one of the southernmost regions in the world, showing just how far coffee culture reaches.The coffee shop wants to create a tangible connection between the hard-working coffee harvesters and growers with coffee lovers looking for a special cup.

Monótono Coffee

Credit: monotonocoffee / Instagram

Monótono Coffee is leaning into the sleek, minimalist modern design that makes the shop feel luxurious. This is the second Peruvian coffee shop in the top 25 of the list, located in Barranco, Lima, Peru. Just like the cup of coffee, the vibes and aesthetics of the location are just as important. Monotono Coffee blends a modern look with specialty-crafted espresso drinks that customers around the world have come to love.

El Injerto Coffee

Credit: elinjertocoffee / Instagram

El Injerto Coffee in bustling Guatemala City rounds out the Latin American representation on the 100 World’s Best Coffee Shop list. The coffee shop opened in 2009, but it comes with more than a century of coffee expertise. The farm’s owners operate the shop alongside Finca El Injerto in the mountains of Guatemala’s western highlands. Jesús Aguirre Panamá established the farm in 1874, and it has produced coffee beans ever since. Originally, the farm started with sugarcane, corn, tobacco, and beans. In 1900, the farms started to grow coffee, which created the 150-year legacy of El Injerto in Guatemala.