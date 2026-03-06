Food is a cornerstone of Latino culture and national pride. We love a hot meal prepared by mom or abuela that reminds us of home and special memories. Latino families are very matriarchal. The women in our lives have always made sure that we were fed and loved. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Latina chefs were crucial in changing the culinary world. They have worked to bring our food to the mainstream. Here are some of the women who gave our food a chance to shine with respect and love.

Latina chefs have a long history of changing the culinary world

For centuries, Latina moms and abuelas have fed their family, friends, and neighbors. It is a show of love that cannot be matched anywhere else in the world. Cooking is a labor of love. Taking the time to prepare meals to nourish our bodies and souls is a special kind of love. There is also a great pride in sharing something so important to you as your favorite foods. So, it’s no surprise that Latina chefs have played a major role in bringing our food to the world.

Elena Zelayeta

Elena Zelayeta survived the Great Depression and eventually became a successful author, educator and chef. Her culinary creations — Mexican food with a Californian twist — continue to influence how we eat in the Bay today.https://t.co/oFUMVLFzqt — KQED Food (@KQEDfood) July 15, 2023

Elena Zelayeta was a pioneer in cooking. She fled the Mexican Revolution and eventually settled in San Francisco with her family. Her career as a chef started during the Great Depression. She started a restaurant out of her home that eventually grew into Elena’s Mexican Village near San Francisco’s Union Square. As her career grew, she faced a significant setback when she lost her sight due to detached retinas and cataracts. Despite her sudden blindness, Zelayeta pushed forward. The chef relearned how to cook by relying on her sense of touch and smell.

She made history as the first Latina to host a cooking show called “It’s Fun to Eat.” The show was produced by KGO-TV in San Francisco. She also sold multiple bestselling cookbooks, including “Elena’s Famous Spanish and Mexican Recipes” in 1944. She then went on to create a line of frozen meals that leaned into her Mexican heritage and serves as a consultant for Lawry’s Food, Inc. to help develop the company’s Mexican line.

Elena Reygadas

#EllasSíFacturan | Conoce a Elena Reygadas (@e_reygadas), reconocida como la mejor chef femenina por The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. Sus creaciones son experiencias culinarias inolvidables.

➡https://t.co/zQGpCV4DhF #mujeresempoderadas #mujeres pic.twitter.com/xYmbnhZ4xV — El Financiero (@ElFinanciero_Mx) May 18, 2023

Elena Reygadas is one of the most influential Latina chefs of the moment. She was named the World’s Best Female Chef by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2023. Reygadas made a name for herself in the culinary world by leaning into traditional Mexican ingredients and creating dishes that elevate the culture. Her flagship restaurant, Rosetta, earned a Michelin Star in the inaugural Michelin Guide for Mexico in 2024.

Aside from food, she pushes for gender equality in the culinary industry, which is notoriously male-dominated. As part of this effort, she launched a scholarship in 2022 that helps women go to culinary school to foster more female leaders in the culinary space.

Lorena Garcia

Combining original and traditional, Chica by Lorena has the Latin street food flare you’ve been hungry for. pic.twitter.com/l1sZqLSew3 — Las Vegas (@Vegas) November 8, 2017

Lorena Garcia holds the distinct honor of being the first Latina to open a restaurant on the Las Vegas strip. CHICA is a restaurant that honors pan-Latin American food, including her native Venezuela. Aside from her own restaurants, she was crucial in working with Taco Bell to create the Taco Bell Cantina Menu that elevated ingredients like black beans and cilantro-lime rice.

She has used her platform to make life better for others. Garcia founded Big Chef, Little Chef, a nonprofit that teaches children and their families how to cook healthy and budget-friendly meals. The nonprofit wants to be part of the fight against childhood obesity, which impacts the Latino community. Latino childhood obesity rates are the highest at 26.2 percent. Obesity leads to one of the most prevalent illnesses in the Latino community: diabetes.

Karla Vasquez

Hey everyone! Our latest episode is out now! In this episode we got to interview Karla Vasquez, the creator of @salvisoul ! We talked about Salvadoran cuisine, Karla’s work and writing related to food, as well as the importance of narratives + ethnographies. pic.twitter.com/orPSMaChG2 — ¡Puchica Vos! Podcast (@VosPuchica) November 19, 2018

Karla Vasquez is a professionally trained chef and food writer who is focused on preserving the culinary heritage of the Salvadoran diaspora. She is doing this through her project called SalviSoul. The project amplifies the cooking traditions and ingredients that are near and dear to the hearts of Salvadorans around the world. It is also a way for Vasquez to uplift the women in the families who are keeping the traditions alive, one meal at a time.

For Vasquez, the project is personal. According to the website, it was started by her own desire to share her late grandmother’s recipes and story with the world. Like so many Latina chefs, Vasquez understands the importance of not only sharing stories of food but of the women who keep our culture strong in the kitchen. Her work led to the first Salvadoran cookbook being published by one of the Big Five publishing houses in the United States.