La Quema del Diablo is the sign of the Christmas season in many Latin American cultures. This tradition, which originated in Guatemala, lives up to its name. People around the world who celebrate burn effigies of the devil to get ready for the Christmas season. In recent years, the effigies burned during La Quema del Diablo have represented current figures who have angered people.

La Quema del Diablo is held on Dec. 7 every year, the day before the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. The purpose of the tradition is to burn away evil and purify the home for the Christmas holiday. The celebration has been going on since the 17th century, with people originally burning lanterns and small fires for religious activities.

The tradition continued to evolve and soon included burning trash and unwanted items to cleanse the home. This gave celebrants a chance to rid their homes of unwanted energy and spirits holding them down.

People soon replaced the trash with effigies of the devil to take more direct action to ward off evil. All throughout Guatemala and in other parts of the world, vendors are selling piñatas that look like the devil. Most commonly, the piñatas are filled with fireworks and set off to create a display of fire and explosives, tearing the devil apart.

Many who celebrate La Quema del Diablo stick to the traditional devil to burn. However, some use the holiday to vent their real-life frustrations with politicians and public figures. For years, people have used the annual celebration to burn effigies of real people whom they think are doing harm to themselves and their families.

In 2016, Guatemalans lined up to purchase piñatas of President Donald Trump to burn. There were several reasons why people wanted to burn effigies of President Trump in 2016. Those interviewed by different media outlets pointed out his consistent dehumanization of the Latino people and the immigrant community.

“We are against this person in many respects, regarding deportations, the wall he wants to build. We do not agree,” La Quema del Diablo participant Astrid Soto told Reuters in 2016.

There is a lot of concern among citizens and officials in Guatemala about the negative impact La Quema del Diablo has on the environment. Government officials in years past have put out warnings to citizens about what garbage gets burned during the festival.

Climate experts and government officials have been trying to mitigate the environmental danger of the holiday. However, the traditional celebration is important and must be preserved. Striking a balance in modern concerns and traditional celebrations is a growing concern around the world. Fortunately, there is science and research to implement to keep the old ways part of today’s celebrations.