Puerto Rico is home to a new James Beard award-winning bar. Located in San Juan, Identidad Cocktail Bar is the proud winner of the James Beard Award for Best New Bar. The bar has been open for less than a year but it is already bringing in high acclaim. Here is how the co-owner, Stephen Alonso, found his love for mixology and turned it into a renowned bar on the Island of Enchantment.

James Beard hands out some of the most coveted awards in the culinary world. The organization awards outstanding restaurants, bars, chefs, and mixologists around the world for their contribution to the culinary industry. Identidad Cocktail bar in San Juan, Puerto Rico is officially part of the James Beard award-winning family.

Identidad Cocktail Bar won the impressive award during the James Beard Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 16, 2025. The award is an amazing win not just for the establishment but for the island. This is the second time that a James Beard Award was given to a person or establishment in Puerto Rico.

The Best New Bar award is given to “a wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage, opened between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024, that already demonstrates excellence in beverages, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in the preparation of drinks, sourcing, service, hospitality, atmosphere, and operations.”

Co-owner Stephen Alonso started his mixology journey early in his career

Alonso started really early in making cocktails but it was not his first job that sparked his interest. His experience in working with cocktails and mixology helped to guide him through his career culminating in an upscale cocktail bar in his hometown. He is from Old San Juan and is bringing his creativity and passion to the town that made him who he is.

“My passion for mixology started after five years in the industry,” Alonso told Discover Puerto Rico. “I began working as a bartender at a pizza place when I was 18. A few years later, I started in a cocktail bar, and that’s when my passion truly sparked. I discovered techniques and recipes I never imagined.”

Alonso uses his food and drinks as a way to connect with customers and his culture. Over the years, he has worked to hone his skill and bring together the world around him into a glass. According to the website, the cocktails serve a simple, yet powerful, purpose.

“We provide our customers with an experience that elevates the flavors that characterize Caribbean and Latin cuisine, with a wide range of national and international cocktails,” reads the Identidad Cocktail Bar website. “While we support local farmers and continue to take our customer satisfaction to the highest level by preparing quality products, with the best service experience and representing our culture.”

