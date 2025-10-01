Biopics are an entertaining and fun way to dive into the lives of exceptional people from around the world. With two weeks left in Hispanic Heritage Month, now is a great time to dive into some biopics telling stories that shaped our community and global culture. Order some takeout and curl up on the couch with some stories that highlight Latino excellence in all of its glory. Here is a collection of biopics we think you should watch this month, and anytime this year. After all, our culture should be celebrated all year long.

“Dance of the 41”

The Latino community is diverse and touches every other community. We exist everywhere, including in the LGBTQ+ community. “Dance of the 41” dives into a piece of LGBTQ+ history that many people don’t know. In the early 20th century, there was an underground group of men in Mexico who would meet and enjoy a private celebration of their lives. Half of the men would dress in drag and an evening of dancing and partying would commence. However, on November 17, 1901, police raided a private home during one of the celebrations and arrested the gay men participating in the party.

The arrests led to a major scandal as one of the men in attendance was Ignacio de la Torre y Mier, the son-in-law of President Porfirio Díaz. Officials erased his name from the record, and the scandal spread throughout Mexico.

“Selena”

We never need an excuse to dive into “Selena” but why not add it to the Hispanic Heritage Month list. We know and love Selena so deeply that she has become one of the most beloved and recognized musical trailblazers. Her tragic and untimely death devastated the community. Decades later, we still mourn her passing and remember her as one of the most important musical figures. Watch her story unfold as her career grew before her death at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar. A classic that should always be on your Hispanic Heritage Month biopics to watch.

“Frida”

As an artist, Frida Kahlo not only set the culture, she influenced society. She was a woman who couldn’t be constrained by society’s expectations of women. From a young age, she pushed the boundaries of fashion and gender norms. That same energy would later make her a globally celebrated artist who had her own career separate from her husband Diego Rivera. Rumors of her sexuality captivated art lovers in Mexico and beyond leaving an indelible legacy that continues today.

“Stand and Deliver”

Jaime Escalante was a high school teacher that did more than teach his students. At a time when little was expected of Latino students, Escalante pushed back against the narrative that our community was less than. He helped his students at Garfield High School reach their full potential by teaching calculus. The success of the students made national news and some questioned the authenticity of the test scores. It is a story of resilience, determination, and defying the odds to combat the growing ideas that we are somehow less than our white peers.

“El Cantante”

Salsa music is an iconic musical genre from Latin America. The world learned how to move their hips and enjoy the unbridled joy of being Latino. Héctor Lavoe was a leading voice in the salsa revolution that was taking over New York City. Played by Marc Anthony, “El Cantante” is an exploration of the man who made our music one of the most iconic genres in the world.

“Cassandro”

Lucha libre is something we all know and love. Cassandro defied the norms of being a luchador. Born in the United States, Cassandro became a household name in Mexico with the exótico wrestling as an openly gay man in the sport. “Cassandro” shows how he worked his way into the heavily machismo sport and carved a path of athleticism and respect.

“Flamin’ Hot”

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are more than a snack, they are a cultural feast. The story behind the iconic snack is one of Latino ingenuity and perseverance. Richard Montañez worked at the Frito-Lay factory as a janitor when he had an idea. He spent months working to develop a spice blend that brought Latino flavor to the popular corn-based Cheetos. Once it made it onto the scene, its popularity exploded, becoming a snack that people know around the world.

“A Million Miles Away”

José Hernández serves as a powerful example that no dream is too big to pursue—even those that reach beyond the stars. The astronaut grew up as a migrant farmworker in California and decided as a child that he wanted to be an astronaut. He dedicated his life to pursuing his dream. As an adult, he made his dream come true and reached the stars he had always admired while on Earth.

“Marighella”

Carlos Marighella was a revolutionary that led the fight against Brazil’s military dictatorship in the 1960s. A member of the Brazil Community Party, Marighella held an elected seat in the federal government until the party was outlawed. The military coup of 1964 radicalized him and strengthened his belief that nonviolent resistance was no longer an option. Three years later, inspired by a conference in Cuba, he found Ação Libertadora Nacional, a Marxist guerilla group. He was a prolific writer whose activism sparked change in the nation.

What would be your Hispanic Heritage Month biopics to watch?