Foster dog Nacho had a secret for his foster family. The chihuahua, looking for his forever family, was at his foster home with his current caretakers when one of them realized that Nacho speaks Spanish. A viral TikTok video shows the moment that Monica Matute, who runs @themobtrio, learns Nacho’s hidden talent and offers a bit of reality at the same time.

Nacho the foster dog is a Spanish-language king

A viral video shows TikTok user Monica Matute on a couch with Nacho and trying to speak with him. When she starts to speak Spanish, Nacho starts to react. Matute realizes Nacho understands her, and the discovery stuns her.

She tested out a few phrases in both English and Spanish and he would not react when given commands in Spanish. The moment that sealed it for Matute is when she asked Nacho, “eat apple?” Then, she asked, “¿Vamos afuera?” and Nacho turned towards her.

Millions of users have watched the video of Nacho showing off his Spanish skills. People flooded the post with comments celebrating Matute for giving Nacho a sense of familiarity through language.

Fostering animals is a selfless and incredible gift to give to a rescue animal. For many fosters, it is the first time they have experienced the love and companionship of a human in a long time. While so many people are falling in love with Nacho, Matute brings up an important topical point in her follow-up video.

With the current political climate, it is easy to understand why learning that your foster dog speaks Spanish is both endearing and heartbreaking. Pets have become parts of the family in recent years which means leaving them behind is devastating.

The current immigration crackdown is causing people to abandon their animals

In the follow-up video, Matute hits on a sad reality for so many pets in the country. As she recounts watching the millions of views pour in for Nacho, she wonders about his past. Someone clearly loved this dog before he arrived at the foster home, but why did he end up there?

“What if his family was affected by the current political climate,” Matute asks. “What if he finally felt seen and safe when I spoke to him in Spanish. And what if Nacho reminds us all that being understood, even in the smallest ways, is part of what helps us come alive again.”

The comment is not a complete surprise. The United States government has been carrying out unprecedented immigration raids in recent months. The raids have specifically targeted the Latino community in major, Democratic-led cities across the country. When authorities detain people, they leave behind family, friends, property, and pets.

According to Axios, there are reports from different states of animals being left behind after raids and self-deportations. Videos of families giving pets tearful goodbyes have highlighted the specific heartbreak of leaving behind a pet.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents do not impound property when they make an arrest. This means that cars, lawnmowers, food trucks, etc., are left behind for anyone to take. This includes pets.

The phenomenon of abandoned pets has caused some groups to start educating people on how to care for their pets if they are detained.

@themobtrio Our boy is heading to @Oregon Humane Society 🥺❤️ Nacho will be available for adoption in PORTLAND through the Oregon Humane very soon! I so hope his future family finds this so that we can stay connected and hear about how our boy is doing. Thanks to @Wags & Walks Rescue for rescuing him and trusting us to help him on his journey. 🫶🏾 #fyp #rescuedog #fosterdog ♬ original sound – fuziwop

Nacho is currently heading back to the Oregon Humane Society where he is up for adoption. Would you love to have a Spanish-speaking dog as part of the family?