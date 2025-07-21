Picking a baby name should be fun, right? But in Mexico, you might hit a legal wall if you’re thinking of something too wild, like “Escroto” or “Facebook.” Over the past few years, a supposed list of 62 banned names has made the rounds online. Some say it’s to prevent bullying; others claim it’s just a rumor. So what’s the real story?

We dug into the sources, including national outlets, and even an AFP fact-check, to sort fact from fiction.

What’s up with the list of forbidden names in Mexico?

Back in 2022, Mexican outlets like N+ and El Imparcial reported that the Registro Civil had released a list of names that parents could no longer give their children. These included everything from fast food references to fictional characters. We’re talking: Burger King, Rambo, Robocop, Hermione, Harry Potter, and even Christmas Day.

The list of 62 names was meant to prevent kids from becoming targets of bullying or social discrimination. Names deemed “pejorative, discriminatory, derogatory, or meaningless” would be rejected by civil registry judges. If a parent insisted on using one of these names, the official would intervene and ask them to choose another.

In 2019, a civil registry officer in Tampico Alto reportedly convinced new parents to skip the name “Thor Alberto,” arguing that the child might be mocked later in life, El Imparcial reported.

Are these really banned names in Mexico, or is it more of a suggestion?

Here’s where it gets murky. Marca reported that while this list spread widely on social media, the Registro Civil of Mexico City issued a statement denying the existence of any official list. In an August 2022 tweet, the agency said, “It is false that such a list exists in the capital.”

Instead, the registry pointed to Article 58 of the Civil Code for Mexico City, which encourages judges to prevent names that are offensive, confusing, or humiliating. So technically, there’s no blanket national list. But local registry offices do have the authority to reject certain names on a case-by-case basis.

AFP Factual also confirmed this. In a 2022 fact-check, the outlet reported that while a similar list had once existed in the state of Sonora in 2014, it was repealed just three months after being introduced. A representative of the Sonora Civil Registry told AFP that “esa lista ya no tiene validez.”

So… are these names in Mexico truly illegal?

According to multiple reports, these names aren’t illegal in the sense that you’d be fined or prosecuted. Instead, civil registry officials can deny them during the registration process. It’s more about protecting children than punishing parents.

Some of the banned or discouraged names listed by outlets include:

Aceituno

Calzón

Masiosare (a misheard lyric from the Mexican national anthem)

Anivdelarev (short for “Aniversario de la Revolución”)

Escroto

Hitler

Pocahontas

Facebook

James Bond

Usnavy

According to Informador, names like these are flagged because of how easily they could become a punchline or make a child’s life harder. “The main objective is to prevent children from being given names that could be the subject of ridicule, cause them embarrassment, or be confusing in their daily lives.”

The truth about names in Mexico is a bit more nuanced

While many media outlets have shared the same 62-name list, the reality is more complicated. There’s no federal law banning specific names in Mexico. Instead, each state’s registry office has discretion. They use guidelines like Article 58 in Mexico City to stop names that could harm a child’s dignity.

AFP’s reporting also revealed that some of the viral posts used fake screenshots with government logos. And while the Registry did urge parents to avoid harmful names, it made clear that no official nationwide list had been issued.

What are the most popular names in Mexico right now?

Furthermore, Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported over 1.6 million births in 2020. Among them, the top names for girls were Sofía, María José, and Valentina. For boys: Santiago, Mateo, and Sebastián.

That same year, most children were registered before their first birthday, showing that naming trends in Mexico favor timeless, easy-to-pronounce names.

Bottom line: yes, weird names in Mexico can be rejected

There’s no federal blacklist of baby names, but if you try to name your child “Escroto” or “Burger King,” you’re probably going to get a polite “no” at the Registro Civil. Local officials have the power to deny names that could expose kids to bullying, confusion, or stigma.

As El Imparcial explained, the goal isn’t to shame parents but to help them choose names that support a child’s healthy development and identity. And as much as you love Lady Di or Harry Potter, maybe think twice before putting that on the birth certificate.