Thanksgiving might mean turkey and all the trimmings, but why not bring a little culture and flair to the table? The images of a roasted turkey are pure Americana. But something just slaps about a well-prepared pernil or incredible lomo saltado. Sticking to the classics is never wrong. We all know that this isn’t the time to experiment with new dishes. However, if you know what you’re doing in the kitchen, this is a great time to show off your skills. Here are some dishes that should definitely replace the turkey this year, no offense.

Pernil

The pernil is an iconic dish from Puerto Rico. The pork shoulder is a stunning centerpiece of any dinner table. The pork shoulder is covered in an unforgettable marinade with garlic, a collection of spices, and vegetable oil. Slather that pork shoulder in the marinade, cover, and leave it in the fridge overnight. That way, it really soaks up the flavor. Make sure that you dry the pork skin really well. You want that crispy skin everyone expects from well-prepared pernil. Roast it low and slow at 325ºF for 4 to 5 hours. Bring a little bit of La Isla del Encanto to your table this year. Everyone will thank you.

Lechon Asado

@alexrioscooks Lechon Asado (Cuban Roast Pork) 🐖🇨🇺 recipe thanks to @Wild Fork #ad #wildforkfoods 7 lb Wild Fork bone-in picnic pork shoulder 1/3 cup olive or avocado oil 10-12 garlic cloves, minced 1 tsp oregano 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp onion powder 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp black pepper 2 tbsp salt Juice & zest of 1 orange Juice & zest of 1/2 lime Using a sharp knife, peel away the skin from the meat. Poke 6-8 holes in the meat — top and bottom. Pour and massage marinade throughout the meat leaving the skin dry. Use a paper towel to pat dry skin thoroughly and season liberally with salt. Marinate overnight. Then roast at 325F for about 4 hours covered with aluminum foil. Remove cover and roast at 375F for about another hour or until the skin is crispy. Remove skin and set aside before easily shredding your meat. Sweet Plantains Wild Fork plantains Thoroughly spray with oil and air fry at 400 for 8-10 minutes flipping halfway through. Yuca with Mojo Wild Fork frozen & peeled yuca 1/3 olive oil 1/2 white onion, sliced 3-4 garlic cloves, minced Juice 1/2 orange Juice 1/4 of lime 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp black pepper Boil yuca in salted water for about 30-40 min until fork tender. Drain and pat dry. Sauté onions until translucent then add garlic and rest of your ingredients. Pour over boiled yuca and mix. Let sit for 10 minutes so it absorbs all that flavor. #lechon #cubanfood #pork #roastpork #christmaseve #nochebuena ♬ original sound – Alex Rios

The traditional lechon asado is a whole pig roasted in una caja china. If you don’t have the space to roast a whole pig, you can get the same result using a pork shoulder. Now, the process is similar to the pernil, but the flavor is different. It is still a lot of garlic, spices, and vegetable oil, but you want to add lime juice and zest as well as orange juice and zest. That citrus really brings the Cuban culinary heritage to the forefront. Keep the skin very dry before roasting so that it gets as crispy as possible. Roast it at 325ºF for 4 hours covered, then bake for another hour uncovered at 375ºF, and that skin will be exactly what you want.

Turkey Tamales

Okay. So, there might be some people who already have the turkey, so here is how you can take a classic and give it a twist. Tamales are the harbinger of the holidays in Mexican households. The corn husk-wrapped handheld dish is beloved around the world. In the age-old tradition of immigrants fusing foods to make things better, there is a Thanksgiving tamal recipe in existence. Stuffing is used in the masa to give it a different flavor profile, while turkey and cranberry sauce give it the traditional dimensions. Truly a gift to anyone lucky enough to be invited to your place.

Lomo Saltado

@chefrodrigofernandini Lomo saltado El secreto para un buen lomo saltado es tener una salsa base de lomo, apréndela en mi video anterior. Buenazo! Ingredientes: 250gr lomo fino 30gr cebolla roja 30gr tomate Cherry o italiano 20gr ají amarillo 20gr cebolla china 5gr culantro 50ml salsa de soya 35ml vinagre rojo 100ml salsa de lomo 5gr maicena diluía en agua 50ml aceite Sal, pimienta, comino Acompañar con arroz y papas Buenazo ! #lomosaltado #lomo #peru #peruvianfood #peruviancuisine #beef #beefdish #comidaperuana ♬ original sound – Rodrigo Fernandini

Lomo saltado is the national dish of Peru with a strong story of immigration and cultural fusion. The dish exists because of Chinese immigrants who settled in Peru. The preferred meat for the dish is tenderloin, and it is cooked with onions, scallions, tomatoes, red vinegar, soy sauce, and salsa lomo saltado. The dish brings together Peru and China in one plate with ever-deepening flavors. It might not be the traditional big meat dish of Thanksgiving, but it is a dish that you will never forget. Pair it with some rice, and you will be the star of Thanksgiving.

Churrasco

Depending on the number of people coming for Thanksgiving and your access to a Costco membership, Churrasco might be perfect. The steak is a staple in Brazil, and the chimichurri on top is just divine. This is a fun meal since people can have their own steak, or you can prepare a large batch that is sliced and ready to be shared. It really brings a strong family-style vibe to the party.