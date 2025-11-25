Thanksgiving dinner has range if you let it. You don’t have to commit to the same roasted bird you’ve been politely nodding at since childhood. Latino kitchens already know how to turn flavor into a flex, and these Turkey recipe remixes prove it.

This year, we’re bringing three countries to the table: Dominican pernil energy, Venezuelan hallaca vibes, and Colombian coffee-rub elegance. These turkeys are chef-level without the stress, and each one comes straight from the recipe files of our very own Hugo Gamino.

Pick one, light a candle for your ancestors, and get ready for the “¿quién hizo esto?” compliments.

Dominican-Style Pernil-Infused Turkey recipe

A Dominican pernil moment… but make it Thanksgiving. This turkey pulls straight from the flavors that define Dominican cooking. According to the recipe, it’s built around garlic, sour orange, Dominican oregano, and a pernil-style wet rub that gets massaged under the skin. The result is bright, citrusy, herbaceous, and savory. The final mojo drizzle brings the whole Caribbean profile to life.

Dominican-Style Pernil-Infused Turkey A turkey inspired by Dominican pernil—deeply seasoned with garlic, sour orange, oregano, and bitter spice—slow-roasted until the skin shatters and the meat drips with mojo. Print Recipe Share by Email Pin Recipe WhatsApp Course Main Course Cuisine Dominican Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For the Turkey 1 whole turkey 12-14 lbs, patted dry

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 tsp ground black pepper Pernil-Style Wet Rub (Adobo Dominicano) 15 garlic cloves

3 tbsp Dominican oregano or Mediterranean oregano in a pinch

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp white vinegar

1 cup sour orange juice or 1/2 orange + 1/2 grapefruit + 1/4 lime mix

3 tbsp kosher salt Mojo Drizzle 1/2 cup sour orange juice

6 garlic cloves shaved thin

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp crushed red pepper

salt to taste Instructions Dry Brine (12-24 hours) Rub the turkey inside and out with salt and pepper. Refrigerate uncovered. Make the Wet Rub Blend all rub ingredients into a thick paste. Lift the turkey skin gently and massage the mixture deep into the breast, thighs, and legs. Roast Preheat oven to 450°F

Roast turkey breast-side up for 25 minutes to blister skin

Lower heat to 325°F and roast until the thickets thigh reads 165°F (about 3 hours total). Finish With Mojo Heat olive oil until shimmering, then pour over garlic to lightly fry. Add sour orange and red pepper. Spoon hot mojo over carved turkey. Notes Bright, garlicky, citrus-heavy, herbaceous, deeply savory.A combination of naranja agria, Dominican oregano, and a pernil-style wet rub creates a turkey that tastes like the Caribbean without overpowering the classic holiday profile. Keyword Dominican, Pernil, Turkey

Venezuelan Hallaca-Style Turkey (Guiso-Inspired)

This one taps into the heart of a Venezuelan Christmas. The recipe uses a hallaca-style guiso that layers red wine, guajillo, olives, raisins, capers, papelón, and achiote oil. The turkey gets marinated under the skin, basted throughout, and finished with a glossy papelón glaze. The flavor is sweet-meets-savory with the kind of warmth that makes the whole house smell like December in Caracas.

Venezuelan Hallaca-Style Turkey (Guiso Inspired) Inspired by the rich, aromatic guiso filling of Venezuelan hallacas—this turkey brings together papelón, olives, capers, guajillo, and red wine for a deeply layered, holidayworthy flavor. Print Recipe Share by Email Pin Recipe WhatsApp Course Main Course Cuisine Venezuelan Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For the Turkey 1 whole turkey 12-14 lbs

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper Hallaca Guiso Marinade 2 tbsp achiote oil annatto

1 large spanish onion minced

1 red bell pepper minced

4 garlic cloves minced

2 guajillo chiles softened and blended

1 cup dry red wine

1 cup chicken stock

2 tbsp papelón or dark brown sugar

1/3 cup capers

1/3 cup gren olives sliced

1/4 cup raisins

2 bay leaves

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp salt Finishing Glaze 2 tbsp papelón melted

1 tbsp achiote oil Instructions Dry Brine Salt turkey and refrigerate uncovered for 12-24 hours. Prepare the Hallaca Guiso Marinade Sauté onion, bell pepper, and garlic in achiote oil. Add blended guajillo, wine, stock, spices, papelón, olives, capers, raisins and bay leaves. Simmer 20 minutes until thick. Cool fully. Marinate the Turkey Rub guiso mixture under the skin and inside cavity. Reserve some for basting. Roast Preheat to 425°F for 20 minutes.

Drop to 325°F and roat, basting with guiso every 40 minutes.

Cook until thigh reaches 165°F *about 3 hours(. Finish with Papelón Glaze Brush melted papelón + achiote oil over the skin for a glossy, amber finish. Notes Sweet-meets-savory with papelón (cane sugar), smoky peppers, tomatoes, capers, and wine. Elegant, festive, luxurious—exactly the tone of Venezuelan Christmas cuisine. Keyword Guiso, Hallaca, Turkey, Venezuelan

Colombian Coffee-Rubbed Turkey recipe with Aji & Hogao

Colombian Coffee-Rubbed Turkey with Aji & Hogao A turkey built around Colombia’s iconic flavors: dark-roasted coffee, panela, cumin, and aromatic herbs—paired with a bright aji (ají verde) and a silky hogao sauce. Print Recipe Share by Email Pin Recipe WhatsApp Ingredients 1x 2x 3x For the Turkey 1 whole turkey 12-14 lbs

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper Coffee-Panela Rub 3 tbsp finely ground Colombian coffee

2 tbsp panela or dark brown sugar

2 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp salt

1/4 cup neutral oil

Zest of 1 orange Hogao (for serving) 2 tbsp olive oil

6 scallions sliced

3 tomatoes grated

2 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp cumin

salt to taste Aji Verde 1 cup cilantro

1 serrano chile

1 lime juiced

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp vinegar

salt to taste Instructions Dry Brine (12-24 hours) Salt turkey and refrigerate uncovered. Make the Coffee-Panela Rub Mix all rub ingredients into a paste. Massage under and over the skin. Roast Preheat to 425°F for 20 minutes.

Lower to 325°F and roast 2/5 / 3.5 hours or until thigh reaches 165°F. Baste with pan drippings throughout. Prepare Sauces Hogao: simmer all ingredients 15 minutes until jammy. Aji: blend until smooth. Serve Carve turkey and drizzle hogao; serve aji on the side for brightness. Notes Earthy, smoky, aromatic, slightly sweet from panela, balanced by acidic fresh aji. Think of it as a modern Colombian feast centerpiece from a chef-driven Bogotá restaurant.

This Turkey recipe feels like something a Bogotá chef would send out of the kitchen on Nochebuena. The rub mixes finely ground Colombian coffee, panela, cumin, smoked paprika, orange zest, and spices. After roasting, the turkey is served with silky hogao and a bright aji verde that cuts through the richness. Earthy, aromatic, and full of Colombian soul.