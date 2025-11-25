Three Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes With Latino Sazón That Will Actually Surprise Your Guests
Thanksgiving dinner has range if you let it. You don’t have to commit to the same roasted bird you’ve been politely nodding at since childhood. Latino kitchens already know how to turn flavor into a flex, and these Turkey recipe remixes prove it.
This year, we’re bringing three countries to the table: Dominican pernil energy, Venezuelan hallaca vibes, and Colombian coffee-rub elegance. These turkeys are chef-level without the stress, and each one comes straight from the recipe files of our very own Hugo Gamino.
Pick one, light a candle for your ancestors, and get ready for the “¿quién hizo esto?” compliments.
Dominican-Style Pernil-Infused Turkey recipe
A Dominican pernil moment… but make it Thanksgiving. This turkey pulls straight from the flavors that define Dominican cooking. According to the recipe, it’s built around garlic, sour orange, Dominican oregano, and a pernil-style wet rub that gets massaged under the skin. The result is bright, citrusy, herbaceous, and savory. The final mojo drizzle brings the whole Caribbean profile to life.
Dominican-Style Pernil-Infused Turkey
Ingredients
For the Turkey
- 1 whole turkey 12-14 lbs, patted dry
- 1/4 cup kosher salt
- 2 tsp ground black pepper
Pernil-Style Wet Rub (Adobo Dominicano)
- 15 garlic cloves
- 3 tbsp Dominican oregano or Mediterranean oregano in a pinch
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp ground coriander
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 cup sour orange juice or 1/2 orange + 1/2 grapefruit + 1/4 lime mix
- 3 tbsp kosher salt
Mojo Drizzle
- 1/2 cup sour orange juice
- 6 garlic cloves shaved thin
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp crushed red pepper
- salt to taste
Instructions
Dry Brine (12-24 hours)
- Rub the turkey inside and out with salt and pepper. Refrigerate uncovered.
Make the Wet Rub
- Blend all rub ingredients into a thick paste. Lift the turkey skin gently and massage the mixture deep into the breast, thighs, and legs.
Roast
- Preheat oven to 450°F
- Roast turkey breast-side up for 25 minutes to blister skin
- Lower heat to 325°F and roast until the thickets thigh reads 165°F (about 3 hours total).
Finish With Mojo
- Heat olive oil until shimmering, then pour over garlic to lightly fry. Add sour orange and red pepper. Spoon hot mojo over carved turkey.
Notes
Venezuelan Hallaca-Style Turkey (Guiso-Inspired)
This one taps into the heart of a Venezuelan Christmas. The recipe uses a hallaca-style guiso that layers red wine, guajillo, olives, raisins, capers, papelón, and achiote oil. The turkey gets marinated under the skin, basted throughout, and finished with a glossy papelón glaze. The flavor is sweet-meets-savory with the kind of warmth that makes the whole house smell like December in Caracas.
Venezuelan Hallaca-Style Turkey (Guiso Inspired)
Ingredients
For the Turkey
- 1 whole turkey 12-14 lbs
- 1/4 cup kosher salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
Hallaca Guiso Marinade
- 2 tbsp achiote oil annatto
- 1 large spanish onion minced
- 1 red bell pepper minced
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 2 guajillo chiles softened and blended
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 2 tbsp papelón or dark brown sugar
- 1/3 cup capers
- 1/3 cup gren olives sliced
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 tsp cumin
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp salt
Finishing Glaze
- 2 tbsp papelón melted
- 1 tbsp achiote oil
Instructions
Dry Brine
- Salt turkey and refrigerate uncovered for 12-24 hours.
Prepare the Hallaca Guiso Marinade
- Sauté onion, bell pepper, and garlic in achiote oil. Add blended guajillo, wine, stock, spices, papelón, olives, capers, raisins and bay leaves.Simmer 20 minutes until thick. Cool fully.
Marinate the Turkey
- Rub guiso mixture under the skin and inside cavity. Reserve some for basting.
Roast
- Preheat to 425°F for 20 minutes.
- Drop to 325°F and roat, basting with guiso every 40 minutes.
- Cook until thigh reaches 165°F *about 3 hours(.
Finish with Papelón Glaze
- Brush melted papelón + achiote oil over the skin for a glossy, amber finish.
Notes
Colombian Coffee-Rubbed Turkey recipe with Aji & Hogao
Colombian Coffee-Rubbed Turkey with Aji & Hogao
Ingredients
For the Turkey
- 1 whole turkey 12-14 lbs
- 1/4 cup kosher salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
Coffee-Panela Rub
- 3 tbsp finely ground Colombian coffee
- 2 tbsp panela or dark brown sugar
- 2 tbsp cumin
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 2 tbsp salt
- 1/4 cup neutral oil
- Zest of 1 orange
Hogao (for serving)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 6 scallions sliced
- 3 tomatoes grated
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1 tsp cumin
- salt to taste
Aji Verde
- 1 cup cilantro
- 1 serrano chile
- 1 lime juiced
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tbsp vinegar
- salt to taste
Instructions
Dry Brine (12-24 hours)
- Salt turkey and refrigerate uncovered.
Make the Coffee-Panela Rub
- Mix all rub ingredients into a paste. Massage under and over the skin.
Roast
- Preheat to 425°F for 20 minutes.
- Lower to 325°F and roast 2/5 / 3.5 hours or until thigh reaches 165°F.Baste with pan drippings throughout.
Prepare Sauces
- Hogao: simmer all ingredients 15 minutes until jammy.Aji: blend until smooth.
Serve
- Carve turkey and drizzle hogao; serve aji on the side for brightness.
Notes
This Turkey recipe feels like something a Bogotá chef would send out of the kitchen on Nochebuena. The rub mixes finely ground Colombian coffee, panela, cumin, smoked paprika, orange zest, and spices. After roasting, the turkey is served with silky hogao and a bright aji verde that cuts through the richness. Earthy, aromatic, and full of Colombian soul.