Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to learn, celebrate, and uplift the rich history of our global Latine community. Latine people throughout history have made names for themselves in politics, music, astrology, art, activism, and every other field imaginable. Our full story is expansive and diverse, so you can learn about it all year long. What better way to learn than watch some documentaries during Hispanic Heritage Month? We put together nine documentaries you should watch this Hispanic Heritage Month to get started.

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado”

The documentary tells the famed story of world-famous astrologer, Walter Mercado. Raised in Puerto Rico, Mercado was an iconic fixture of Latine households for decades. The over-the-top, androgynous public figure caught the attention of abuelas around the world. For many of us, his voice is a part of our childhoods. In the documentary, you learn why he disappeared from public view so suddenly and the legal battle for his name.

“Buena Vista Social Club”

Musician Ry Kooder brings together a collection of iconic Cuban musicians to create a special album capturing their talents together. The documentary follows Kooder as he brought together 12 Cuban musicians to create a cultural moment that continues to resonate in the Cuban-American community. The group recorded an album titled “Buena Vista Social Club” and they performed three times in 1998. They performed twice at the Royal Theater Carré in Amsterdam and once at Carnegie Hall in New York.

“Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It”

Rita Moreno is a Hollywood icon with decades working in the industry. The documentary is a deep dive into the life and legacy of Moreno. Stars like Gloria Estefan and Lin-Manuel Miranda appear talk about how her story inspired them to chase their dreams. At the time of the documentary, Moreno had already become a coveted EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, Tony) recipient. Then, in 2025, she won the Peabody Career Achievement award. That award makes her the first person of Latino heritage to reach the incredible PEGOT status.

“Harvest of Empire: The Untold Story of Latinos in America”

This documentary is based on the book “Harvest of Empire: A History of Latinos in America” written by journalist Juan González. It tells the unflinching story of how the United States government created the conditions for mass migration from Latin America. Throughout the film viewers learn about the foreign policy and interference by the United States that destabilized governments. The documentary presents the historical context for the growing Latine population in the U.S.

“The Hand That Feeds”

A filmmaker follows a group of employees at a New York bakery as they fight for fair treatment. The group votes to unionize and start a battle with management for a living wage and safer work conditions. Their fight inspires other activists who join the fight and help the group push for their demands.

“Paris Is Burning”

“Paris Is Burning” follows a group of Black and Brown LGBTQ+ people in the New York City Ballroom scene in the late 1980s. The film explores their lives both inside and outside the Ballroom scene. The subjects are navigating issues like HIV and AIDS, racism, violence, racism, and xenophobia. Venus Xtravaganza became the subject of a new documentary, “I’m Your Venus,” exploring her lasting legacy on the world.

“The Latino List”

This personal documentary shares stories from prominent Latine figures from different professional backgrounds. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress America Ferrera, and actor John Leguizamo join a large cast sharing about culture, growing up Latino, pushing against discrimination, and love of family. Despite so many different experiences, the core story identity of being Latine in the U.S. is a thread connecting them all.

“Knock Down the House”

In 2018, more than 500 women were elected into office. The historic moment was a rebuke to the first term of President Donald Trump in the midterm. One of the four women in the documentary is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she launched her ambitious first campaign for Congress. The film shows AOC as she is running a campaign against an established incumbent for the Democratic primary election. We see the groundswell of support and the campaign’s momentum unfold with a backdrop of hope and promise leading to her election.

“Dolores”

History teaches about Cesar Chavez but Dolores Huerta was often seen as a secondary player in the Farmer Workers Movement in 1960s California. The 2014 documentary gives her a moment to shine and tell her story about the contributions and alliances she offered to the movement. In the documentary you learn that it was Huerta, not Chavez, who created the slogan, “¡Sí se puede!”

What are your go-to documentaries for Hispanic Heritage Month?