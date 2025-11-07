Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Southern California operated by Akash Management LLC are stepping up during the government shutdown. The fast food chain offers $1 meals to help people affected by the current situation. Millions of Americans are facing uncertainty with food assistance and paychecks as the government shutdown drags on, with Republicans failing to negotiate with Democrats on healthcare. For Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Southern California, it is an opportunity to show up for the community.

When the government shuts down, Carl’s Jr. fires up the grill. $1 meals for federal workers, military families, and SNAP recipients. pic.twitter.com/KwWDYZENI3 — foodbeast (@foodbeast) November 3, 2025

Every community is feeling the strain of the ongoing government shutdown, and it’s impacting more than social media feeds. Communities are witnessing the ongoing difficulties of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits uncertainty now that payments have lapsed.

Akash Management LLC is a major franchiser of Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Southern California. The company owns and operates around 300 throughout the region, and those in charge are using the footprint to do good. The restaurants offer a special to support people affected by the government shutdown, including those facing job loss, missed paychecks, and delayed SNAP benefits.

In the face of such uncertainty, Carl’s Jr. is offering $1 meals to those who need it. The meals include a kid’s hamburger, kid’s fries, and a kid’s fountain drink. The meal is only available for those who are facing insecurity due to the current state of the government. In order to get the meal, you need to present your federal worker ID, military ID, or proof of SNAP benefits.

“We live here. We work here. We raise our families here…When our community is under stress, we feel it too,” Amir Siddiqi, the CEO of Akash Management LLC, told LA Magazine. “A warm meal at a fair price can offer a moment of comfort during uncertain times, and we believe that matters.”

Americans are starting to feel the strain

Host: More than 800 flights canceled, and that number is going to rise. The major airlines are scrambling as the Trump administration begins slashing air traffic at 40 airports across the country, all due to the record long government shutdown that is now in day 38. pic.twitter.com/8IRsN0SReM — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 7, 2025

The government shutdown hit its 36th day, marking the longest in modern history. The shutdown has had far-reaching impacts on the lives of Americans. Federal workers, including TSA agents, have gone with reduced and missing paychecks to keep systems moving. The increasing strain on federal workers during the shutdown is showing in airports.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced that 40 major U.S. airports will cut 10 percent of flights to offset the staffing shortage. The shutdown, which Sec. Duffy has worked tirelessly to politicize against Democrats, is stuck due to Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The subsidies will expire this year, and they help keep health insurance premiums affordable. Americans have recently started to share photos of notices from healthcare companies showing steep hikes in monthly costs.

Democrats have held that line to get these subsidies extended while Republicans continue to bring forward the same bill. Republicans are the majority of the House and Senate, meaning it is on them to negotiate with Democrats to get the needed votes to pass the current budget.

Until a deal is reached, the government shutdown could continue to drag on. Most surveys indicate that most Americans hold Republicans—who currently control the White House—responsible for the government shutdown.