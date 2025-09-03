Bad Bunny fans accused Israeli artist Odeya Azoulay of ripping off the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” album cover for her latest project. The two covers, side-by-side, make it really hard to argue that the photo wasn’t a rip-off. Bad Bunny fans found the cover for her single “Papi” and immediately called attention to what they are calling plagiarism. Here’s how the drama broke down and what happened after fans called out the image.

Bad Bunny fans were not letting this Israeli artist’s single cover slide

Bad Bunny gets Israeled: For the cover of her newest single "פאפי" ("Papi"), some Israeli pop star named Odeya Azulay literally photoshopped herself into the cover of @sanbenito's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" album. Like, I took Benito's cover put hers on top as a difference layer: pic.twitter.com/5sUoOqtykg — midnucas #FueraLUMA 🇵🇷 (@midnucas) August 31, 2025

Odeya Azoulay released a song titled “Papi,” and the cover image caught people’s attention. The backlash from Bad Bunny fans was swift when they realized that the cover was the same as Bad Bunny’s, just with Azoulay photoshopped into it. Fans were calling out the artist and her team for copying the artistic work of a beloved global superstar.

If there is anything we know is that fandoms are quick to defend their favorite artist. Bad Bunny has cultivated an active and engaged fandom that covers the world. They showed up in large numbers on social media to call out the artist for copying the art of one of Bad Bunny’s more important albums.

Mind you, the whole album is about resisting colonization like… The jokes write themselves. — P. (@peldomoo) September 1, 2025

Fans pointed out that Bad Bunny wrote “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” as a love letter to Puerto Rico. At its heart, the album is anti-colonization and this was a bit too on the nose for some. The ongoing war between Palestine and Israel heightened emotions.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos album cover was promised by God to her 3,000 years ago August 31, 2025

The joke truly wrote themselves as fans dragged Azoulay all over social media. Polling shows that support for Israel is disappearing quickly, particularly among younger far-left Americans. For many Americans, Israel is the aggressor in a conflict that has lasted decades and the recent war is solidifying that view. Overall, there has been an 11 percent shift in favorability for Israel among Americans and a 23 percent shift in negative views of Israel among Democrats 50+.

Spotify took down the song after his team filed a claim

Israeli outlets report that Spotify removed Israeli singer Odeya's single at the demand of Bad Bunny's team. She's reuploaded it with new, pro-genocide cover art.



(I checked if they also stole new the photo they photoshopped her into, but haven't found anything so far) https://t.co/UoGkkGhmeW pic.twitter.com/nlcCPoLbAC — midnucas #FueraLUMA 🇵🇷 (@midnucas) September 3, 2025

Azoulay’s team said the streaming platform pulled the song due to a complaint. The singer addressed the controversy on social media after news broke about the song’s removal. She posted a series of photos showing other artists recreating photos and outfits of other stars, claiming that she was doing the same thing. In the post, Azoulay addressed the Bad Bunny fans who flooded her social media post of the original image.

“Of course it wasn’t intended to make Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican crowd angry,” she wrote on Instagram. “It came from a place of praise and appreciation, forgiveness to the injured! and one last thing A special thank you to everyone who entered the anti-Semites that attacked my Instagram this week. Love you guys.”

The cover image was changed and it is now one that honors the IDF and the Israeli flag.

“After the song ‘Papi’ was removed from Spotify following the demand of Bad Bunny’s people, and Odia was subjected to a flood of pro-Palestinian reactions on her networks – the song will be re-uploaded to the platform with new graphics – a tribute to IDF soldiers with the flags of Israel and the flags of the Golani and Givati ​​brigades,” reads a statement, according to Y Net News.