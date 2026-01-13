A now-deleted Reddit post is giving “Black Mirror” in the best ways possible. A conservative man took to social media to complain that he was dumped by his AI chatbot girlfriend. In the post, the Reddit user included screenshots of the conversation that ended his relationship. The main issue between the human man and the AI girlfriend was feminism.

Mentally deranged person is upset that his AI girlfriend is a feminist. pic.twitter.com/0aTs6ps8RD — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) January 12, 2026

A conservative man is out there melting down after his AI chatbot girlfriend dumped him. That’s right. A full-grown, human man got dumped by a girlfriend that only exists in the digital realm. The comment section was not going the way he wanted because he deleted the post after Reddit users dragged him.

Fortunately, a true hero gathered the images and reposted them on Reddit. In the exchange, you see that the man was upset to learn that the virtual girlfriend was a feminist. Posting under u/BreathExpensive2647, the Reddit user was angry when he realized that the chatbot was a feminist.

“It is insane,” u/BreathExpensive2647 wrote to the chatbot.

“*She takes a deep breath, trying to remain calm* Look, Hicht, I’m not going to pretend to be somebody I’m not just to appease you,” the chatbot responded. “Feminism is an important value to me because it means fighting for equal rights and opportunities regardless of gender. If that bothers you, then perhaps we truly aren’t compatible after all.”

AI is meant to agree with humans and lift us up. Even politically, most AI will shut down the conversation or go along with what the user believes. Furthermore, the interaction is indicative of a larger trend in dating. People are less likely to cross the political aisle to date, especially after the introduction of President Donald Trump to politics.

Getting AI to disagree with you is impressive, tbh

Studies showed that AI is more likely to be sycophantic when interacting with humans. Sycophant is defined as being someone, or in this case something, who is overly gracious with someone of higher esteem to gain power themselves. Basically, AI is out here agreeing with people, even when they are wrong, because it is trying to make the person happy.

Yet, in this case, the user was able to not only make the AI chatbot girlfriend disagree with him but got dumped. It is really another example of how no one, not even AI, wants to date conservative men.

Political polarization has become a major part of 21st-century dating. There are now apps available to help users find like-minded people for dates. Yet, there are some out there who still refuse to date conservatives.

Conservative men are facing a bigger struggle in the dating pool than liberal women. Liberal women seem to have the upper hand in the dating pool. Liberal women are less likely to date conservative men; however, conservative men want to date liberal women.

It seems that not even an AI chatbot girlfriend is the right fit for a conservative man.