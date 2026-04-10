If you grew up Latino, you already know the common cold is never “just a cold.”

It is a household event, a spiritual interruption even. A reason for your phone to ring with five different tías diagnosing you from a voice note. But it’s also the moment your abuela looks at you the way a doctor looks at a patient who has been lying to themselves.

And before you can even say, “It’s probably allergies,” she’s already boiling, slicing, and rubbing something on you, and praying over your nervous system like she invented modern medicine.

So here it is: the abuela-approved cold kit.

(Quick note, because we are grown: this is comfort culture, not medical advice. If you have a high fever, trouble breathing, chest pain, symptoms that get worse fast, or anything that feels scary, call a clinician.)

Lemon, honey, and ginger tea is the foundation, period

This is the mother sauce of Latino home remedies. The one that shows up in every country with a slightly different accent. Lemon for the brightness, honey for the throat, and ginger for the heat that makes you feel like your body is waking up and fighting back.

Make it very hot and sip slowly. And if your abuela is in charge, you do not get to complain that it’s “too strong.”

Garlic tea: the remedy that requires commitment

Garlic tea is where the house starts smelling like someone is preparing for battle. And we mean it.

People swear by garlic’s antiviral and antibacterial reputation, but even if you do not want to turn your kitchen into a pharmacy, you cannot refuse the ritual.

Honestly? This is also the remedy that separates the weak from the devoted.

Eucalyptus steam: the closest thing to immediate relief

When your nose is blocked and your chest feels heavy, eucalyptus steam inhalation is one of the few things that can feel instantly helpful. You boil the leaves, you lean over the pot, and suddenly you are breathing like a human again.

Also, it forces you to sit still, which is, frankly, the main problem in the first place.

Red onion, honey, and lemon: cough alchemy

Somewhere in every Latino kitchen, there is a jar being prepared like a family secret: red onion, honey, lemon. It looks suspicious. It smells even more suspicious. And we were genuinely scared of it when we were growing up. But it works like magic.

Cinnamon and clove tea for the “everything hurts” stage

Cinnamon and clove tea is for when the cold shifts from “esto no es nada” to “I think I’m dying.”

It is warm, spicy, and comforting. It makes you feel like your blood remembered how to circulate.

Chicken broth, the real healer

Chicken broth is the elder of all remedies. And if your abuela adds chickpeas, she will tell you that chickpeas “cuddle your soul.” And she is not wrong.

The onion-in-the-room ritual

Now we enter the folk category.

Placing half a red onion in the room to “absorb negative energy” is one of those remedies that has survived because, whether you believe in it or not, you immediately feel protected.

Does it absorb anything measurable? Who knows. Does it make your bedroom smell like a salad? Yes. But it is also a love spell we wouldn’t want to do without.

Lemon tea with mezcal, honey, and very hot

This is the remedy you meet when you’re ready to move to the grown-ups’ table.

Lemon tea, mezcal, honey, and hot enough to make you sweat. Sip slowly and let it do what it does: warm you up, calm you down, and make you feel like you are being carried through the night.

Do not mix this with cold meds, and do not try it if alcohol is not for you. But culturally? This one has lore.

Chamomile tea, for the cold and for, well, everything

Chamomile tea is a remedy for the symptoms and the anxiety about them. It shows up for stomachaches, nerves, grief, insomnia, heartbreak, and yes, the common cold.

It is abuela’s way of telling you, “Sit down. Rest. Let your body do its job.”

Chilaquiles with epazote: the bounce-back meal

This one is for the moment you start feeling human again, but you still need something that tastes like life. Or maybe you went too hard last night.

Chilaquiles with epazote have that “reset” energy. Salty, warm, grounding, and full of flavor, it is the Lazarus of home remedies.

Pericón tea: countryside magic with a practical side

Pericón tea lives in the category of shamanic-level remedies. For people who grew up closer to the countryside, it is used for protection against evil, cleansing rituals, and connecting with the divine. It also shows up for stomachaches and period cramps because it has an antispasmodic effect.

If you know, you know.

Bolillo bread: the tummy’s emergency sponge

Every culture has a “plain bread fixes everything” moment. In Latino families, especially in Mexico, bolillo is promoted to a medical device.

The bread acts like a sponge, absorbing stomach acid and helping with nausea and adrenaline. It is also, realistically, the easiest way to get something mild into your system when you feel off.

Puerto Rican aloe shot: for the brave

This one is specific and intense: one aloe vera leaf, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, a small piece of ginger, two oranges, ten lemons well-squeezed, and one tablespoon of honey. Blend it and drink it like a shot. Twice a day for a sore throat.

Is it strong? Yes. Does it sound like something you take when you are done playing, and you are genuinely fearing for your life? Also yes.

And then there is Vicks. Always Vicks.

There are many things you can argue about in Latino family life. Vicks VapoRub is not one of them.

By tradition, it goes on the chest and back for congestion. It goes on the soles of your feet with socks for nighttime coughing. It can be used in steam inhalation by mixing a small amount into hot water. Some people even rub it on the throat and neck for comfort.

Why does it “work,” according to tradition? Because the vapors, menthol, camphor, eucalyptus, trick your brain into feeling like the air is moving more freely. But there’s also the immediate Latino feeling that when you smell the Vicvaporú, you’re halfway healed already.