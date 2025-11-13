Vivir Quintana Is Using Corridos to Tell the Stories of Women Who Fought for Their Lives

The Stories Behind “Cosas Que Sorprenden a la Audiencia”

Quintana shares with CREMA that the inspiration for the album began with a devastating personal experience. A close friend of hers became a victim of femicide, a tragedy that made her ask herself, “What would’ve happened if she had killed him instead?”

She goes on to share: “I realized that if she had killed him, she probably would’ve gone to prison. She would’ve been deprived of her freedom, because in Mexico there are many cases of women who defended themselves from sexual assault, and people told them, ‘you should’ve defended yourself less.'” That question inspired “Era él o era yo” (“It was him or it was me”), one of the most powerful tracks on the album.

Through her research, Quintana discovered countless cases in Mexico where women who defended themselves ended up behind bars. She shared, “That’s when I wanted to create these corridos, telling these stories in the first person. I only tell ten, but there are so many more. I don’t want to lie, but there are over a thousand cases like this in Mexico.”

Each song in “Cosas Que Sorprenden a la Audiencia” gives a voice to these women and challenges a system that criminalizes self-defense.

Finding Strength and Recognition

Being nominated for a Latin GRAMMY this year has been a whirlwind for Quintana, both emotionally and professionally. “I also think it’s a huge opportunity to keep expanding the message behind my music,” she shared. “It’s an incredible platform where we can talk about topics as necessary as ending violence, but also bring conversations into the industry about messages of peace and of love and about narratives where women are the protagonists. Not as objects, but as storytellers who share their experiences from a place of vulnerability and also from strength and resistance.”

The recognition has opened doors for her to reach more listeners and collaborate with new artists and producers, which are opportunities that excite her.