Vicente García Is Redefining Caribbean Music With His Latin Grammy-Nominated ‘Puñito de Yocahú’

In the universe of urban music, few artists blend tradition and new rhythms like Vicente García. The Dominican musician, singer, and composer has had a long trajectory since his days with the alternative rock band Calor Urbano. However, he made a name for himself after going solo and collaborating with artists such as Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Sanz, Cultura Profética, Juanes, and Ximena Sariñana, among others.

Today, Vicente García is a three-time Latin Grammy nominee, including Best Contemporary Tropical Album for Puñito de Yocahú, Best Singer-Songwriter Song for “Quisqueya,” and one of the most notable nominations of the year: Album of the Year.

Crema had the chance to speak with the Dominican singer-songwriter about what these milestones mean for his career. “I’m really surprised, because I’m doing a different type of music,” García reflects. “I’m trying to explore different corners of my identity as Dominican and as Caribbean, and with that in mind, I do my music. I’m not looking for commercial success. I really appreciate it if it happens, but it’s not my goal.”