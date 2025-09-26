Thirty Years of Panteón Rococó: Independence, Survival, and the Sound of Mexico’s Ska Revolution

Thirty years into their career, Panteón Rococó stands as one of Mexico’s most enduring musical exports. Born in the shadow of the 1994 Zapatista uprising, their blend of ska, rock, salsa, mariachi, reggae, and punk carved out a sound as eclectic as the country itself. What began in small bars and school gigs in Mexico City’s Gustavo A. Madero borough has evolved into a cultural force, marked by four sold-out nights at Foro Sol, tours across Europe and the Americas, and a discography filled with anthems like “La Carencia” and “La Dosis Perfecta.”

Yet what truly defines them is not only their music but their insistence on autonomy. “Democracy within the band has brought significant stability,” Bassist Dario Espinosa told CREMA. “Each musician has one vote, decisions are made by consensus, and even the music is credited to everyone, although there is always a main author. We have had many successes and mistakes working this way. We cannot say that we are a perfect group, but we have come this far largely thanks to this way of working.”

This commitment to shared decision-making has allowed the band to resist pressures that broke many of their peers.