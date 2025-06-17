This Is What Protest Sounds Like: Inside Systema Solar’s Living Revolution

Systema Solar started with a favor, not a plan

1Before Systema Solar had a name, it was a request. A visual artist—Vanessa Gocksch—had been working on a documentary about Colombia’s hip-hop scene and was invited to VJ at a cultural event. She wanted more than visuals. So she called her friends.

“She asked us for a favor,” John Primera told CREMA. “We got together—me as the lyricist, Walter and Daniel with the music—and we built the show in a month.”

They expected it to end there. But the crowd? Five thousand people. The energy? Electric. The reaction? Immediate. “We said, okay—maybe we keep going,” John said. “And here we are, 15 years later.”

A new sound, same Systema Solar spirit

Their new track “Seguimos en el combate,” from the album Futuro Primitivo, is both an anthem and a manifesto. “It’s more fresh,” John explained, “more for the new generation. But it still has the same social content, the same commitment to nature, to culture, to our roots.”

It’s a musical evolution, not a departure. NPR’s Jessica Diaz-Hurtado once described Systema Solar’s earlier work as “a protest album that never lets its innovation stand in the way of its forcefulness.” That spirit lives on. But this time, it’s lit with a gentler flame—one of rebirth and inner revolution.

As the band puts it, “‘Seguimos en el combate’ is a song of rebirth, search and resistance… every verse is healing fire, every rhythm a step toward the true path.”