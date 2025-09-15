If you want to understand greatness, start with a swing. A swing so precise, so powerful, that the entire city of Houston holds its breath when it connects. That swing belongs to Yordan Álvarez, the 6-foot-5 Cuban slugger who’s become a symbol of Latino pride, athletic excellence, and Texas-sized resilience.

Yordan Álvarez’s journey is nothing short of legendary.

Yordan Álvarez and the road to build a legacy

Álvarez arrived in Texas in 2019 when he was promoted to the big leagues in Houston, as he said in a recent interview. “[I was promoted] to the major leagues in 2019 and I’ve been there since then,” he said. But what makes his connection to the Lone Star State even more powerful is how quickly Houston embraced him. And how deeply he embraced Houston back.

“I love it. I think, you know, there’s a large Hispanic community in the city of Houston, right? Including many Cubans,” he shared. “And I think sometimes when I go out, it makes me feel good when I recognize fellow Cubans and other Hispanic communities.”

In Houston, however, baseball isn’t just a sport. It’s culture. It’s BBQ, heatwaves, and families coming together around a radio, TV, or stadium seat. In a state where baseball dates back to the 1800s, Álvarez is now part of that enduring tradition.

Yordan Álvarez is one of the most powerful hitters in modern baseball

Álvarez has a career batting average of .295, with 167 home runs and 484 RBIs through April 2025. And his MLB™ debut in 2019 was one for the books.

Within his first five career games, he hit four home runs, a feat previously matched by just three other players. That same year, he broke Carlos Correa’s franchise rookie home run record.

By 2022, Álvarez had helped his team secure a World Series™ title, delivering one of the most iconic moments in MLB™ history: a walk-off home run in the Postseason™ while the team was down multiple runs. It was the first time that had ever happened.

Sports news outlets widely reported on the play as a game-changing moment that cemented his reputation as a clutch hitter.

For Yordan Álvarez, Texas isn’t just home base—it’s home

Although Álvarez keeps a low profile outside the stadium, he shared that Houston has been a great place for his family life as well. “Everyone knows that I have a family, right? And I think both the people in Texas and we ourselves have embraced the city,” he said. “People have welcomed us, and I think they really, really respect the family aspect.”

While he spends most of his time focused on baseball, he did say that his kids love wearing boots and cowboy hats. “I mean, I have my hat, too, but I don’t have many occasions to wear it,” he laughed.

Álvarez’s journey from Las Tunas to Houston is the stuff of legends

Before he became “Air Yordan,” the nickname coined for his gravity-defying homers, Álvarez was just a kid from Las Tunas, Cuba. He played two seasons in his home country, batting .351 in his second year.

Álvarez started in Los Angeles and then was traded to Houston before being signed by a national team. That same year in 2016, he was traded to Houston before even playing a single minor-league game.

Since then, Álvarez has become a three-time All-Star and World Series™ champion. He’s consistently ranked among the best-designated hitters in baseball, with accolades including ALCS™ MVP, multiple Silver Slugger recognitions, and All-MLB™ team nods.

Yordan Álvarez shows us what Latino greatness looks like in Texas

Whether he’s hitting walk-off homers or talking about his love of fishing and family, Yordan Álvarez represents more than baseball. He represents pride. Perseverance. The power of showing up for your people and your passions, even when the odds are stacked.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better place to be with my family and in sports at the same time than the city of Houston,” he said. And with every swing, every home run, and every fan rising to their feet in Texas, it’s clear: Álvarez isn’t just part of the history of baseball. He is history in the making.