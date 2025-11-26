Oye, Christmas is cool and all, but what if this year we traded snowflakes for sunset vibes? That’s the energy Beach Whiskey is bringing to the holidays.

We know tradition is important to Latinos, but who says cócteles festivos have to follow all the rules? Not us. We’re here to give your Navidad a tropical glow-up, one shake, twist, and sip at a time with the Daisy cocktails that will have you named as the family bartender.

The holiday glow-up you didn’t know you needed

The Daisy Navideña Especiada is your new way to remix the old-school cócteles festivos. Inspired by the classic Daisy cocktail (aka the Margarita’s cousin), this version brings major holiday fiesta energy with the right mix of warmth and spice.

Every year, people remix Christmas traditions. Ugly sweaters get sequins, tamales go vegan, and the tree gets a new theme. So, why not do the same for your cocktail game at the holiday party?

You can thank us later for the recipe:

Spiced Christmas Daisy – Daisy Navideña Especiada

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon

1.5 oz. Pomegranate Juice

.50 oz. Orange Juice

.25 oz. Agave Nectar

Splash Vanilla Extract

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Pinch Cayenne

Ginger Beer

Rim equal parts cayenne/sugar/cinnamon

Pour all ingredients except the Ginger beer into a shaker with ice, shake it up, strain into a rocks glass over ice, then top with Ginger beer.

Garnish: A rosemary sprig, fresh cranberries, and a cinnamon stick. Because your drink deserves to dress up too.

The result? A cocktail that tastes like a tropical Christmas vacation. Smoky, spicy, and just sweet enough to keep you coming back for more.

The Daisy is the spirit of the season

Beach Whiskey isn’t your abuelito’s whiskey. It’s clear, smooth, and packed with bold, natural flavors like Bonfire Cinnamon and Island Coconut. Think of it as a whiskey with a passport that can take you to the tropical destination of your choice. It’s the perfect spirit to make the Daisy Navideña Especiada, or your own Daisy Holiday Punch.

It’s also great for those who like their drinks with a hint of spice, adventure, and plenty of good vibes. It’s that whiskey your primos are going to be raving about for years to come. And who knows? Maybe your tías will be in it too.

After all, with a lower ABV and sugar content, this is the kind of whiskey that can be mixed in all sorts of ways. It invites everyone to the party and brings that carefree and coastal vibe straight to your glass.

One more for the party people

If you’re in the mood to make something for the crew, you can also try the Daisy Christmas Punch (Ponche Navideño Daisy). It’s basically holiday cheer in a pitcher, and it goes down easy while the playlist switches from reggaeton to bachata.

This holiday season, skip the same old coquito and bring something that actually gets people talking. Beach Whiskey is the secret ingredient to a Navidad that’s a little warmer, wilder, and a lot more fun. Get yours at darcospirits.com.