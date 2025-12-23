QUIZ: What's Your Fiesta en la Sala Hair Color Look?
Take The Quiz
Holiday season means the sala is about to turn into a full-on dance floor. From abuela’s tamales to tía’s playlist, the vibes are unmatched. And your hair color look should be, too.
Answer these questions and we’ll reveal your perfect WELLA COLORCHARM ShineLuxe Top Coat Hair Gloss match for la fiesta en la sala.
What’s your role at la fiesta en la sala?
Starting the dance circle
Helping set the table & taking pics
Passing the mic for karaoke
What’s your go-to holiday drink?
Hot chocolate con pan dulce
Sparkling sidra, champagne vibes only
The family playlist comes on. What’s your move?
First one perreando in the sala
Singing coritos with abuela
Switching it to reggaetón + pop divas
Your fit for the night?
Cozy sweater dress + cafecito in hand
Sparkly heels + the glossiest blowout
Midnight tradition?
Screaming ¡Feliz Año! with a glass raised high
Hugging every tío, tía, and primo before bed
Fireworks selfies with cousins outside
Your Result:
La Dramática
You’re the sparkle everyone can hear before they even see you. Sequins, ponche, and a fiery entrance... You live for the drama in the best way.Shine it up here
Your ShineLuxe Top Coat Hair Gloss match: Radiant Rouge, Crimson Gloss, or Chocolate Glacé, for color and shine that outlasts the party.
Your Result:
La Chill y Chic
You’re the steady heart of the fiesta. Cozy, stylish, and glowing from within, you make everyone feel at home.Level up your
look here
Your ShineLuxe Top Coat Hair Gloss match: Rose Quartz, Winter Frost, Shimmering Ice, or Chocolate Glacé for that lived-in luminous shine.
Your Result:
La Main Character
The sala lights dim when you walk in. You are the show. Bold, bright, and unforgettable, your vibe is as golden as the sidra in your glass.Glow up with
hair gloss here
Your ShineLuxe Top Coat Hair Gloss match: Amber Glow or Glimmering Gold for brilliance and dimension.