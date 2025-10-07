Together with VisitOrlando.com, we’re celebrating the real MVPs of vacation mode: our amás. From spa days to dancing nights, here’s how to turn your next trip with mom into a magical memory—without (too many) side-eyes.



We love our madres, but let’s be honest, traveling with them can be as much of an adventure as it is an exercise in patience.

She’ll repack your maleta twice, bring snacks for a three-hour flight like it’s a cross-country road trip, and somehow turn a museum tour into a 45-minute conversation with a stranger. However, as much as we complain, we love spending time with them.

Of course, a mother-daughter trip is packed with equal parts spa moments, comedy specials, and all heart. Especially as you balance your individual needs to ensure your trip isn’t a total disaster. That’s why we’re here—to give you all the hacks featuring Orlando magic that can turn your next trip together into an unforgettable experience in the best way.

Here’s the best way to pull off the perfect amá and mija vacation. You can thank us later.

1. Prep ahead for her airport/shotgun driver personality

Credit: Getty Images.

Let’s take it from the top. Whether you’re flying or driving into Orlando, the way there is just as important as the destination. This is when you’re getting ready to set everything up. If you’re taking a flight, remember she’s going to want to be there ridiculously early. Take advantage of this to breeze through security and grab a cafecito while she triple-checks you’re at the right gate.

Taking the car? Prep an excellent playlist so she’ll be too distracted singing along to Cristian Castro instead of giving you a hard time about going too fast, switching lanes, or your outfit. Our pro tip is to let her have her airport and shotgun moments. She’ll be calmer, and you’ll avoid the guilt trip of a lifetime. Besides, this is her Super Bowl.

2. Spa before Schedules

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Start your trip with peace and relaxation. Something we all know comes HARD for Latina moms. But remember, your amá probably hasn’t had many chances to relax in her life, and when she has, she probably felt guilty about it. Now, show her there’s a way to enjoy life without agendas or rushing—just you, your mamá, and some well-earned pampering.

Treat her to the serene vibes of the Lake Nona Wave Hotel, where everything feels like a wellness dream. For something a little quicker, head to Clean Your Dirty Face, where you can both enjoy a fun and fast facial experience. Trust us, she’s going to be so hyped about how glowing her skin is, she’ll forget she’s hella relaxed.

However, if you really want to give her the reina treatment, book a day at the spa at Ette Hotel. This boutique hotel offers a unique blend of earthy elegance and high-end comfort, all in one place. There’s no way she can resist this.

3. Fight her shopping objections with the best deals

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Nothing derails a girls’ trip like your amá wanting to save every penny. But you can show her the ways of the splurge without breaking the bank at Orlando’s amazing outlet stores and shopping malls. Take her on a spree at Orlando International Premium Outlets, where she can stroll through over 180 designer stores offering everything from Coach bags to discounted shoes.

She’ll be so overjoyed buying gifts for the whole familia that she’ll forget to ask you when you’re thinking of having nietos.

You can also teach her a little something about buying local with stores like Maffrey’s Good Goods, where she can get adorable gifts for her house that have that unique Orlando feel. Plus, she can tell all her amigas about her little adventure with you.

4. Heal her inner niña

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Give mami the gift of play. Sometimes being the jefa is hard, and she can forget what it’s like to laugh out loud and have the time of her life. Let her enjoy experiences she’s never had before. Take her to EPCOT for a trip around the world in a day, to the Magic Kingdom to feel like a princess, or to Universal CityWalk for music, dancing, and maybe a spontaneous show like the Blue Man Group.

Watch her light up as she did when you were little. She might not admit it, but riding the teacups and trying on silly mouse ears, le encanta.

5. Feed her well

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Mamis don’t play when it comes to food. And we get it. Plus, don’t you even think about fasting or pulling one of the latest diet trends. She’ll hit you with a “¿No vas a comer?” side eye. Thankfully, Orlando has amazing sites you can show her. Start with Keke’s Breakfast Café for pancakes, brunch, and chisme.

Then, wow her with a stylish dinner at Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi, where both of you can try new flavors and she can take all the pics she wants of the food. But for an amazing mother-daughter sassy dinner, reserve a table at Aurora at The Celeste, where both of you can get dressed to the nines. She’s going to feel like a queen, and that’s exactly the energy we want.

6. Unleash her dancing queen

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

We all know a dancing queen lives inside every Latina mom. If music’s playing, you better believe she’s going to move el esqueleto. Find live music at Disney Springs or plan a dressy brunch at Bites & Bubbles, where the mimosas flow and ‘60s music sets the vibe. Whether she’s dancing salsa, starting the conga, or just vibing with her sangría, dive into enjoying her.

7. The ultimate hack: Let her lead and be a little extra

Credit: Getty Images.

We hate to tell you this, but the ultimate amá hack is to let her take the lead. No matter how much she says she wants to let go, we know mami just wants to have everything under control.

Let her talk, let her be a little extra, and tell you all the stories and advice she wants. For every lunch she packed, every prayer she whispered for your safety, and every time she stood in your corner when you didn’t even know you needed her, she deserves this trip.

So, let your mamá enjoy you while your laughter is the soundtrack of your magical trip to Orlando.

Whether she’s dancing at brunch or double-checking your boarding pass, amá just wants quality time with her favorite travel buddy—you. Orlando brings the magic, and she brings the memories.

Plan the mother-daughter escape she’ll never stop talking about at VisitOrlando.com.