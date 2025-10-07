Together with VisitOrlando.com, we’re celebrating the ultimate “gracias” moment. Because our parents gave us their all, and now it’s time to give them a vacation where they come first. From once-in-a-lifetime parks to dinners they’ll rave about forever, Orlando is the magical backdrop to say: se lo merecen.

Growing up Latino, we watched our parents work overtime, skip vacations, and stretch every dollar to make our childhoods feel full of love and wonder.

Even when they were tired from working all day, sometimes even juggling studies to improve their livelihoods, they sat through every recital and championship. And they even made tamales for the whole school when we volunteered them without asking.

Now, it’s our turn to give them the life they deserve.

This summer, surprise your parents with a trip to Orlando that’s all about them. From theme parks to Michelin-guide restaurants, it’s time for papi y mami to enjoy a little fun.

It’s time for our parents to let their inner child shine

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

For so long, our parents put themselves last. Vacations were for the future. They instead spent their lives saving every penny to make sure we had everything we needed. Now, it’s time for them to hit the road and enjoy an itinerary that doesn’t include chores, grandkids, or cooking.

There’s something beautiful about watching our parents experience something new for the first time, especially when it brings out their inner child. Orlando’s world-famous theme parks are just the place to let their wildest dreams come true.

A must-visit is Universal’s latest theme park, Epic Universe, which opened in May of this year. Designed for every generation, mami y papi can soar through Super Nintendo World, explore the magical corridors of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic, experience How to Train Your Dragon in the Isle of Berk, and even venture into a land of darkness and monsters (if they’re into that).

And of course, Walt Disney World Resort is the place where dreams have no expiration date. Imagine your parents watching fireworks over Cinderella’s Castle, spending a magical afternoon traveling “around the world” at EPCOT, or singing along to shows like Frozen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. These are the moments that will live in their hearts (and yours) forever.

Having dinner your amá will approve

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

We know Latino parents are special about their food choices, but it’s time to serve them something unforgettable. One of the perks of dining in Orlando is that there’s so much to choose from, but one of our top recommendations is dinner and a show. Book them a reservation at the Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort. It features a whole evening of Polynesian flavors, hula dancers, and live fire performances that’ll have them clapping along and soaking in the energy.

For something more upscale, Primo is the place to be. Award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, inspired by her Puglian roots, serves dishes that feel both gourmet and deeply comforting. If they’re looking for something closer to home, then Reyes Mezcaleria in downtown Orlando is the place where regional Mexican flavors meet craft mezcal in a gorgeous setting for making memories.

Celebration meets relaxation

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

We don’t know about you, but growing up, we barely saw our parents resting. Even when we traveled, it was always about school events, family obligations, or emergencies. This time, they’re getting to enjoy downtime differently. Choosing a resort where comfort meets indulgence is a great way to help them relax.

Aside from great hotels, Orlando features incredible lodging that brings magical experiences to the forefront. Have them wake up to giraffes strolling by their window at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This once-in-a-lifetime experience brings the beauty of nature to their doorstep. The Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace is also a great spot featuring cabanas, a lazy river, and even fireworks views from the balcony.

Now, a spot that’s top of our list as well is the Caribe Royale Resort with spacious suites and a sprawling pool perfect for relaxing after a day of fun at the theme parks.

Reminiscing on their early romantic days

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

With our parents so focused on us and their work, they often didn’t have too much time for date nights and romance. They can rekindle their magic with many of Orlando’s charming attractions.

A quiet evening walk along Disney’s BoardWalk, watching live performers and feeling that nostalgia of simpler times. Or perhaps for them it’s more about wandering through Old Town Kissimmee, where classic cars, free entertainment, and Florida charm rule.

These slower moments are often the ones that bring the biggest smiles, reminding our parents that all their work and sacrifice have been worth it as they built a fantastic family.

A gracias like never before

Image courtesy of Visit Orlando.

Your papis may never ask for much, but it doesn’t mean they don’t deserve everything.

Planning their magical Orlando experience isn’t just about splurging on thrills, but about giving them the gift of being appreciated. Giving them space to laugh, rest, discover, and say “nos lo merecemos.”

Whether it’s their first time on a rollercoaster or their first time truly relaxing, this Orlando trip is about more than fun—it’s about honoring their sacrifices with the joy they deserve.

